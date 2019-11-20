 

Northern State fires football head coach

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University will be searching for a new head football coach. 

NSU Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced Tom Dosch has been relieved of his duties in a news release. A national search for a new head coach will start immediately, the university said. 

Dosch, who was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year in 2014,  went 53-57 during his time in Aberdeen. He took over the program in 2010.

In 2019, NSU went 6-5 and lost its final game of the season 48-10 to Minnesota State Duluth on Saturday.  

In 2021, NSU will open a new football stadium — Dacotah Bank Stadium — on the university campus. 

