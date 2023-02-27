Sioux Falls, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball team fell in the semifinal round of the NSIC Tournament on Monday to Minnesota Duluth. The Wolves led at the half; however, the Bulldogs shot an impressive 62.5% in the second, scoring 49 points.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 69, UMD 75

Records: NSU 24-6, UMD 23-8

Attendance: 722



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern started off a bit slow in the first with Duluth shooting out to a quick lead, however the Wolves chipped away and led 31-26 at the half

NSU held a single digit lead through the first 11 minutes of the second however the Bulldogs grabbed the lead with 8:17 to play and held steady through the end of regulation

The Wolves out-rebounded the Bulldogs 37-29 in the game, however tallied just three made 3-pointers and suffered 12 turnovers

Northern shot 40.7% from the floor, 81.8% from the foul line, and just 13.0% from the 3-point line

They tallied 38 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, and 12 second chance points; notching eight assists, two blocks, and four steals

Jacksen Moni led four Wolves in double figures, scoring 19 points, hitting 9-of-17 from the floor

Jordan Belka and Sam Masten led the team with nine and eight rebounds respectively and added a combined 23 points

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 19 points, 52.9 field goal%, 6 rebounds

: 19 points, 52.9 field goal%, 6 rebounds Sam Masten : 13 points, 8 rebounds

: 13 points, 8 rebounds Josh Dilling : 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Jordan Belka : 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

UP NEXT

Northern State will await their post-season fate with regional selection show on Sunday, March 5 on NCAA.com. The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on March 11-12, 14. Northern was ranked second in last week’s regional poll.