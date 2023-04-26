Bismarck, N.D. – The Northern State baseball team fell twice at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon, dropping games by scores of 16-3 and 5-4 to UMary. The Wolves were unable to gain momentum in game one as the Marauders used a big fifth inning to seize control of the contest. Northern flipped the switch in game two and held a 3-run lead after six innings, however UMary scored two runs in the ninth to record the sweep.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score Game 1: NSU 3, MARY 16

Final Score Game 2: NSU 4, MARY 5

Records: NSU 10-25 (5-19 NSIC), MARY 17-25 (10-17 NSIC)

Attendance: 97



HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 1

The Marauders opened the scoring in the contest with a solo homerun in the top of the second and pushed the lead to 4-0 after three innings of play

The Wolves were able to add a run in the bottom of the third as Austin Portner tagged up and scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Reece Ragatz to center field, making it a 4-1 ball game

UMary added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a double to center field before seizing control of the game with a 9-run fifth inning

NSU notched their second run of the game in the bottom of the sixth as Jack Paulson scored on an RBI single by Niko Pezonella to center field

The Marauders scored their final run of the game in the top of the seventh before the Wolves capped the scoring in the bottom of the seventh as Andrew Wedwick scored on an RBI single by Mateo Tahsini to left field, bringing the final score to 16-3

Carolin (1-4) suffered the loss on the mound, pitching 4.0 innings while striking out six batters in the contest

Northern State scored their three runs off seven hits and committed two errors defensively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS – GAME 1

Karson Hesser : 2-for-3, 1 stolen base

Jack Paulson : 1-for-3, 1 double, 1 run scored

Zach Carolin : 4.0 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts



HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 2

While Northern State and UMary left a combined nine base runners stranded through the first four innings of play, the Wolves were the first to plate a run as Reece Ragatz scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a leadoff single to right center to open the inning

Northern extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth as Niko Pezonella recorded a double and Jack Paulson rounded third and scored on a fielding error by the right fielder; Pezonella proceeded to score on the next at-bat as Jackson Meyer hit an RBI single to left field

recorded a double and rounded third and scored on a fielding error by the right fielder; Pezonella proceeded to score on the next at-bat as hit an RBI single to left field The Marauders tied the game at three in the top of the seventh inning with a 3-run homerun to right field

NSU regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning as Jonah Schmidt crossed home plate on an RBI double to right field by Pezonella

UMary took their first lead of the game in the top of the ninth inning with a 2-run homerun to right field

Cooper Tessendorf made his first career start on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings and recording a career-high eight strikeouts

Cooper Tessendorf made his first career start on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings and recording a career-high eight strikeouts

Blake Ask (0-3) suffered the loss on the mound in his 12th appearance of the season

Northern State scored their four runs off eight hits and committed one error defensively