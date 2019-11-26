Northern State earns at-large bid for NCAA volleyball Central Regional

INDIANAPOLIS – The NSIC will have four teams extend their seasons as Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Duluth, Northern State and St. Cloud State will continue their seasons in the NCAA Tournament. The eight-team region tournament will be held in Kearney, Nebraska on December 5-7. Concordia-St. Paul earned an automatic bid via their NSIC Tournament win, while UMD, NSU and SCSU earned at large bids.

The NCAA Central Region will boast seven AVCA Top 10 teams.

CSP has made it into the NCAA Tournament field in all 17 seasons under head coach Brady Starkey and have won 11 Central Region titles during that span. CSP has gone 69-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and has collected nine NCAA Division II National Championships, with seven in a row from 2007-14 before claiming title again in 2016 & 2017. Northern State is making its fifth NCAA appearance while UMD is making its 22nd NCAA appearance after making the regional 16 of the last 17 seasons. St. Cloud State is making its first NCAA postseason appearance since 2004.

The championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match will take place Thursday-Saturday, December 12-14, at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Seed National Rank/School/Record … Bid

1. #2 Nebraska-Kearney (33-0) …. Automatic bid from the MIAA

2. #6 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6) …. At-Large

3. #3 Concordia-St. Paul (25-7) … Automatic bid from the NSIC

4. #8 Northern State (24-5) …. At-Large

5. #7 St. Cloud State (25-6) … At-Large

6. #5 Washburn (27-3) …. At-Large

7. #9 Central Missouri (23-9) …. At-Large

8. Oklahoma Baptist (28-5) … Automatic bid from the Great American Conference

Thursday, Dec. 5

12 p.m. No. 3 CU vs. No. 6 WU

2:30 p.m. No. 2 UMD vs. No. 7 UCM

5 p.m. No. 4 NSU vs. No. 5 SCSU

7:30 p.m. No. 1 UNK vs. No. 8 OBU



Friday, Dec. 6

5 p.m. CU/WU Winner vs. UMD/UCM Winner

7:30 p.m. NSU/SCSU Winner Vs. UNK/OBU Winner



Saturday, Dec. 7

7 p.m. Championship Match

#NSICVB

