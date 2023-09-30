Moorhead, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University Wolves scored in each of the four quarters, however fell to MSU Moorhead 45-26 on the road. NSU dropped their fourth contest of the season, despite leading the contest in rushing yards, time of possession, and sacks.

THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 26, MSUM 45
Records: NSU 1-4 (1-4 NSIC), MSUM 3-2 (2-2 NSIC)
Attendance: 2000

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern took an early lead with a 1-yard touchdown by Brett Brenton in the first and 47-yard field goal and career long by Drew Smoke in the second
  • The Dragons grabbed the lead in the second, scoring 17 total points on two touchdowns and a field goal
  • The Wolves added a 34-yard field goal from Smook late in the second and the two teams entered the locker with a 17-13 halftime score in favor of MSUM
  • Moorhead out-scored Northern in the third 21-6, as Dewaylon Ingram tallied his first touchdown of the game; a 29-yard receiving score from Anthony Vespo
  • The Dragons extended their lead in the fourth 45-19 with their final touchdown of the contest at 13:03
  • Less than three minutes later, Vespo and Ingram connected for an 11-yard touchdown pass
  • Northern recorded 113 yards rushing, 282 yards passing, 395 yards of total offense, and 22 first downs in the game
  • They converted on 8-of-16 third down attempts and scored three of the four times they entered the red-zone
  • The Wolves defense recorded three sacks in the contest, led by Logan Grossinger with 2.0
  • The Dragons had the Wolves number on defense recording three picks and two sacks in total
  • Vespo threw for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions; completing 27 of 42 attempts
  • Brenton led the rushing attack with 77 total yards, one touchdown, and a 17-yard long
  • Ingram tallied his third 100+ yard game of 2023 with 131 total yards and two touchdowns, recording a 32-yard long
  • Trevor Johnson and Trey King led the defense with seven and six tackles respectively, while Daniel Sedlacek Jr., Grossinger, and Emeka Jillani Ogakwu each forced a fumble
  • Bradyn Oakley tallied 107 kick return yards with a 37-yard long
  • Smook went 2-for-2 in field goal attempts and 2-for-3 in PATs

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT
Northern returns to Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday for the annual Gypsy Days homecoming game against Minot State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. versus the Beavers. 