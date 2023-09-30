Moorhead, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University Wolves scored in each of the four quarters, however fell to MSU Moorhead 45-26 on the road. NSU dropped their fourth contest of the season, despite leading the contest in rushing yards, time of possession, and sacks.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 26, MSUM 45

Records: NSU 1-4 (1-4 NSIC), MSUM 3-2 (2-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 2000



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern took an early lead with a 1-yard touchdown by Brett Brenton in the first and 47-yard field goal and career long by Drew Smoke in the second

in the first and 47-yard field goal and career long by Drew Smoke in the second The Dragons grabbed the lead in the second, scoring 17 total points on two touchdowns and a field goal

The Wolves added a 34-yard field goal from Smook late in the second and the two teams entered the locker with a 17-13 halftime score in favor of MSUM

Moorhead out-scored Northern in the third 21-6, as Dewaylon Ingram tallied his first touchdown of the game; a 29-yard receiving score from Anthony Vespo

tallied his first touchdown of the game; a 29-yard receiving score from The Dragons extended their lead in the fourth 45-19 with their final touchdown of the contest at 13:03

Less than three minutes later, Vespo and Ingram connected for an 11-yard touchdown pass

Northern recorded 113 yards rushing, 282 yards passing, 395 yards of total offense, and 22 first downs in the game

They converted on 8-of-16 third down attempts and scored three of the four times they entered the red-zone

The Wolves defense recorded three sacks in the contest, led by Logan Grossinger with 2.0

with 2.0 The Dragons had the Wolves number on defense recording three picks and two sacks in total

Vespo threw for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions; completing 27 of 42 attempts

Brenton led the rushing attack with 77 total yards, one touchdown, and a 17-yard long

Ingram tallied his third 100+ yard game of 2023 with 131 total yards and two touchdowns, recording a 32-yard long

Trevor Johnson and Trey King led the defense with seven and six tackles respectively, while Daniel Sedlacek Jr. , Grossinger, and Emeka Jillani Ogakwu each forced a fumble

and led the defense with seven and six tackles respectively, while , Grossinger, and each forced a fumble Bradyn Oakley tallied 107 kick return yards with a 37-yard long

tallied 107 kick return yards with a 37-yard long Smook went 2-for-2 in field goal attempts and 2-for-3 in PATs

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern returns to Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday for the annual Gypsy Days homecoming game against Minot State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. versus the Beavers.