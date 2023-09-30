Moorhead, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University Wolves scored in each of the four quarters, however fell to MSU Moorhead 45-26 on the road. NSU dropped their fourth contest of the season, despite leading the contest in rushing yards, time of possession, and sacks.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 26, MSUM 45
Records: NSU 1-4 (1-4 NSIC), MSUM 3-2 (2-2 NSIC)
Attendance: 2000
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern took an early lead with a 1-yard touchdown by Brett Brenton in the first and 47-yard field goal and career long by Drew Smoke in the second
- The Dragons grabbed the lead in the second, scoring 17 total points on two touchdowns and a field goal
- The Wolves added a 34-yard field goal from Smook late in the second and the two teams entered the locker with a 17-13 halftime score in favor of MSUM
- Moorhead out-scored Northern in the third 21-6, as Dewaylon Ingram tallied his first touchdown of the game; a 29-yard receiving score from Anthony Vespo
- The Dragons extended their lead in the fourth 45-19 with their final touchdown of the contest at 13:03
- Less than three minutes later, Vespo and Ingram connected for an 11-yard touchdown pass
- Northern recorded 113 yards rushing, 282 yards passing, 395 yards of total offense, and 22 first downs in the game
- They converted on 8-of-16 third down attempts and scored three of the four times they entered the red-zone
- The Wolves defense recorded three sacks in the contest, led by Logan Grossinger with 2.0
- The Dragons had the Wolves number on defense recording three picks and two sacks in total
- Vespo threw for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions; completing 27 of 42 attempts
- Brenton led the rushing attack with 77 total yards, one touchdown, and a 17-yard long
- Ingram tallied his third 100+ yard game of 2023 with 131 total yards and two touchdowns, recording a 32-yard long
- Trevor Johnson and Trey King led the defense with seven and six tackles respectively, while Daniel Sedlacek Jr., Grossinger, and Emeka Jillani Ogakwu each forced a fumble
- Bradyn Oakley tallied 107 kick return yards with a 37-yard long
- Smook went 2-for-2 in field goal attempts and 2-for-3 in PATs
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Anthony Vespo: 273 yards passing, 2 touchdowns
- Brett Brenton: 77 yards rushing, 1 touchdown, 5.1 yards per carry
- Dewaylon Ingram: 131 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns, 14.6 yards per catch
- Trevor Johnson: 7 tackles, 1 break-up
- Logan Grossinger: 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble
- Drew Smook: 2 field goals, 47-yard long (career long), 60.0 yards per kickoff
UP NEXT
Northern returns to Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday for the annual Gypsy Days homecoming game against Minot State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. versus the Beavers.