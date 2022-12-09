Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team bounced back Friday evening, defeating Minnesota Crookston, 81-62, from Wachs Arena. The Wolves tallied 19 points off 21 offensive boards in the 19-point victory.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 81, UMC 62

Records: NSU 7-3 (3-1 NSIC), UMC 1-9 (0-4 NSIC)

Attendance: 2534

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern led 34-27 at the half and ran away with the game in the second, scoring 47 total points and shooting 46.3% from the floor

The Wolves tallied a game high 51 rebounds, 17 assists, nine blocks, nine made 3-pointers, and six steals in the win

They scored 38 points in the paint, 19 second chance points, 18 points off the bench, 15 points off 13 turnovers, and eight fast break points

In total the Wolves shot 37.7% from the floor, 28.1% from the 3-point line, and 70.0% from the foul line, but took care of the ball when needed, giving up a season low four turnovers

Jackson Moni led four Wolves in double figures, notching 23 points, as well as a team leading four blocks

Jordan Belka pulled down a team leading ten rebounds, as five Wolves tallied six rebounds or more in the win

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jackson Moni: 23 points, 56.3 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals

Sam Masten: 17 points, 53.9 field goal%, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Michael Nhial: 11 points, 50.0 field goal%, 6 rebounds

Josh Dilling: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

UP NEXT

The Wolves are back in action tomorrow from Wachs Arena hosting Bemidji State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. against the Beavers.