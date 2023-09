ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State football team picked up its first win of the season with a 41-10 victory over U-Mary at home Saturday.

The Wolves outgained the Marauders 460-143.

Colton Hackel passed for 234 yards and one touchdown while completing 16 of his 25 attempts. Dewaylon Ingram amassed 120 yards and one TD on eight receptions. Stanley Haskins Jr. rushed for 76 yards and two scores on 10 carries.

Northern State is slated to travel to Winona State next week.