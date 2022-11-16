ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — Northern State University and the men’s basketball team are set to host the SCB Champions Classic this Friday and Saturday, November 18-19, from Wachs Arena.
The classic features 12 teams from the NCAA Division III, NAIA, and NCAA Division II levels with 12 games played.
Friday Schedule
|Game Time
|Matchup
|10 a.m.
|Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Illinois Wesleyan
|12 p.m.
|Wisconsin Oshkosh vs. St. Joseph
|2 p.m.
|Morningside vs. Carroll
|4 p.m.
|Dakota Wesleyan vs. Indiana Wesleyan
|6 p.m.
|Ferris State vs. Northern State
|8 p.m.
|Point Loma Nazarene vs. Minnesota Duluth
Saturday Schedule
|Game Time
|Matchup
|10 a.m.
|Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin Oshkosh
|12 p.m.
|Illinois Wesleyan vs. St. Joseph
|2 p.m.
|Morningside vs. Indiana Wesleyan
|4 p.m.
|Dakota Wesleyan vs. Carroll
|6 p.m.
|Point Loma Nazarene vs. Northern State
|8 p.m.
|Ferris State vs. Minnesota Duluth
For full information on the Champions Classic, visit the homepage HERE. Game day live links and information is listed below.