ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — Northern State University and the men’s basketball team are set to host the SCB Champions Classic this Friday and Saturday, November 18-19, from Wachs Arena.

The classic features 12 teams from the NCAA Division III, NAIA, and NCAA Division II levels with 12 games played.

Friday Schedule

Game Time Matchup 10 a.m. Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Illinois Wesleyan 12 p.m. Wisconsin Oshkosh vs. St. Joseph 2 p.m. Morningside vs. Carroll 4 p.m. Dakota Wesleyan vs. Indiana Wesleyan 6 p.m. Ferris State vs. Northern State 8 p.m. Point Loma Nazarene vs. Minnesota Duluth

Saturday Schedule

Game Time Matchup 10 a.m. Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin Oshkosh 12 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan vs. St. Joseph 2 p.m. Morningside vs. Indiana Wesleyan 4 p.m. Dakota Wesleyan vs. Carroll 6 p.m. Point Loma Nazarene vs. Northern State 8 p.m. Ferris State vs. Minnesota Duluth

For full information on the Champions Classic, visit the homepage HERE. Game day live links and information is listed below.