ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The on-going winter storms across South Dakota and the upper mid-west will impact this weekend’s basketball schedule at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Northern State men’s and women’s basketball NSIC contests have each been pushed back a day to Saturday and Sunday respectively. Updated game times are posted below and available on the schedule pages at nsuwolves.com.

UPDATED WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 17 @ Minnesota Duluth – 3:30 p.m./ 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 @ St. Cloud State – 1:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

To stay up to date on any other potential schedule adjustments, continue to check nsuwolves.com