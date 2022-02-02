ABERDEEN, S.D. (NSU) – Northern State University head coach Mike Schmidt announced today his 2022 football signing class. The group features 42 incoming freshman and transfer student-athletes. The class hails from ten different states and covers ten different positions.

“I am encouraged by the student-athletes we signed today,” explained Schmidt. “This is a championship-caliber signing class. We emphasized adding great size, length, and athleticism up front on both sides of the ball. We did that. We found some elite pass rushers and some huge, physical OL’s. I am also very pleased with the amount of talent we were able to add from the local region around Aberdeen. There are some great players staying close to home to play their college ball.”

“Recruiting quality student-athletes takes a village,” Schmidt added. “There were countless hours worked and miles-traveled by our coaching staff to identify these players and build the relationships necessary to get them to Northern. Our on-campus visits were made great by Layton Cooper and the Admissions staff, our amazing professors giving up time on their Saturdays, and the Aramark staff putting on great meals for the recruits and their families. We could not have put together such a great signing class without the support of so many people on-campus and throughout the community.”

Player biographies and breakdowns for the 2022 Northern State signing class are below. Join the Northern State football staff this evening (February 2, 2022) in the Kessler’s Champions Club Room at 5:30 p.m. for their annual football signing day party. The event is open to the public and includes appetizers, a cash bar, and segment with the Wolves staff and incoming student-athletes. The party will also stream beginning at 6 p.m. on the NSIC Network.

Isaiah Allred | Tyler, Texas | Van HS / Missouri State | Wide Receiver

Isaiah Allred is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver out of Van High School and Missouri State. As a prep, Allred was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Vandals. He was an all-state recipient and set the school record for touchdowns and receiving yards in a single season. He tallied over 1,200 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns. Allred appeared in 17 games at Missouri State. He is the son of Heather and Jason Allred.

Felipe Alvear | Katy, Texas | Katy HS / Oklahoma Baptist | Safety

Felipe Alvear is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety out of Katy High School and Oklahoma Baptist University. As a prep, Alvear was a 2-year starter and team captain, notching 114 tackles. Katy won the Texas State Championship, as well as the National Championship in 2015. Alvear went on to record 182 career tackles at OBU. He tallied 22 pass break-ups, eight tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries in three seasons. He is the son of Leslier and Angela Alvear.

Sebastian Amorrortu | Minnetonka, Minn. | North Minneapolis HS | Kicker

Sebastian Amorrortu is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound kicker out of North Minneapolis High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Polars under the direction of head coach Charles Adams. In 2021, Amorrortu went 34-of-36 in PATs and 3-of-6 in field goals. NMHS won the Twin City Green Conference Championship. He is the son of Luis Amorrortu.

Brady Bauer | Mobridge, S.D. | Mobridge-Pollock HS | Defensive Back

Brady Bauer is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound defensive back out of Mobridge-Pollock High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Paul Goehring. Bauer recorded 26 pass break-ups in his final two seasons. He was named to the NEC All-Conference team, Academic All-State team, and selected for the South Dakota All-Star game. He is the son of Jason and Stacy Bauer.

Graham Borden | Geneva, Ill. | Geneva HS | Linebacker

Graham Borden is a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker out of Geneva High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Vikings under the direction of head coach Boone Thorgeson. As a senior, Borden tallied eight tackles for a loss, as well as two sacks and one interception. He was selected to the 2021 Dukane All-Conference team. He is the son of Jay and Erin Borden.

Tyler Bowman | Spring Valley, Wis. | Spring Valley HS | Wide Receiver

Tyler Bowman is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound wide receiver out of Spring Valley High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Cardinals under the direction of head coach Ryan Kapping. Bowman tallied 751 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He added 260 total return yards with two touchdowns. Bowman is a 2-time all-conference and 2-time All-Northwest Wisconsin honoree. Spring Valley won back-to-back conference championships in his final two seasons on the roster. He is the son of Chris and Debbie Bowman.

Breshaun Brown | Phoenix, Ariz. | Desert Edge HS | Defensive Back

Breshaun Brown is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back out of Desert Edge High School. He was a starter and team captain for the Scorpion under the direction of head coach Marcus Carter. As a senior, Brown recorded 30 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He is a 2-time all-state selection, all-region honoree, and the 2021 regional defensive player of the year. He is the son of Jhamal Brown.

Ty Carlson | Aurora, Ill. | Oswego East | Wide Receiver

Ty Carlson is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver out of Oswego East. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Wolves under the direction of head coach Tyson LeBlanc. Carlson recorded over 1,000 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in 2021. He also added six interceptions on defense. He was a 3-time all-area selection and first team all-conference honoree. He is the son of Mary Beth Carlson.

Cardell ‘Cash’ Cheeks | Fountain, Colo. | Mesa Ridge HS | Athlete

Cash Cheeks is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound athlete out of Mesa Ridge High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Grizzly Bears under the direction of head coach Jerimi Calip. Cheeks tallied 215 career tackles, as well as 760 career receiving yards and ten total touchdowns. He was a 4-time all-conference selection and 2-time offensive and defensive player of the year. He is the son of Stacy Cutcher.

James Dahn | Brooklyn Park, Minn. | Park Center HS | Defensive Back

James Dahn is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound defensive back out of Park Center High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Pirates under the direction of head coach Jordan Sallis. In his final two seasons, Dahn recorded 74 tackles and five pass break-ups, adding two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception his senior season. Dahn was a 2-time all-district selection and a 2021 CCX Media All-Area team member. He is the son of Beatrice and James Dahn .

Ben Flak | Wittenberg, Wis. | Wittenberg-Birnamwood | Defensive Line

Ben Flak is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive lineman out of Wittenberg-Birnamwood. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Chargers under the direction of head coach Bernard Hosley. Flak tallied 121 tackles in 2021, including 16.0 sacks. He ranked third in the state of Wisconsin for single season sacks and was the conference leader in sacks and tackles. Flak was a 2021 first team all-conference selection. He is the son of Greg and Kellee Flak.

Aidan Fredrickson | Britton, S.D. | Britton-Hecla HS | Defensive Back

Aidan Fredrickson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back out of Britton-Hecla High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Braves under the direction of head coach Jacob Skogstad. Fredrickson tallied 104 career tackles and 13 interceptions, as well as 3,768 all-purpose yards and 47 touchdowns. He was a 2-time all-conference selection and an all-state honoree. He is the son of Misty and Drew Fredrickson.

Gavin Giesler | Mantorville, Minn. | Kasson-Mantorville HS | Tight End

Gavin Giesler is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound tight end out of Kasson-Mantorville High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Komets under the direction of head coach Joel Swanson. Giesler tallied 289 yards receiving, averaging 19.3 yards per catch, with four touchdowns in 2021. He added 178 yards rushing and one rushing score. Giesler was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team in 2021. Kasson-Mantorville finished the 2021 season as the Minnesota State High School runner-up. He is the son of Darrin and Carrie Giesler.

Hayden Gilbert | Chancellor, S.D. | Viborg-Hurley HS | Defensive Back

Hayden Gilbert is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back out of Viborg-Hurley High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Cougars under the direction of head coach Rob Kessler. Gilbert recorded 16 career interceptions and 34 pass break-ups. He is a 2-time all-conference selection and all-state honoree. He is the son of Jenni Bartmann and Michael Gilbert.

Jaziah Gipson | Maple Grove, Minn. | Maple Grove Senior | Defensive Line

Jaziah Gipson is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive lineman out of Maple Grove Senior High. He was a 3-year starter for the Crimson under the direction of head coach Matt Lombardi. Gipson tallied 61 total tackles in 13 games played in 2021. He is the son of Raygen and Dionne Gibson.

Chance Gregg | Selby, S.D. | Selby Area | Defensive Line

Chance Gregg is a 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman out of Selby Area High School. He was a -4year starter and 2-year team captain for the Wolverines under the direction of head coach Clayton Randall. As a senior, Gregg recorded 77 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, and four sacks. He was a 3-time all-conference and all-state selection and 2-time Argus Leader Elite 45 team member. He is the son of Katie and KC Gregg.

Camden Haggard | Chandler, Ariz. | Hamilton HS | Safety

Camden Haggard is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety out of Hamilton High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Huskies under the direction of head coach Michael Zdebski. Haggard notched 99 total tackles in his final two seasons, adding three interceptions and two pass break-ups. He was a second team all-region selection. He is the son of Steve and Tanya Haggard.

Kaden Henley | Alpharetta, Ga. | Denmark HS / Iowa Wesleyan | Defensive Back

Kaden Henley is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back out of Denmark High School and Iowa Wesleyan. He was a starter for the Danes under the direction of head coach Mike Palmieri. Henley tallied 56 tackles, 27 pass breakups, and four interceptions in his senior season. He was named to the all-county and all-region teams as a senior as well. He is the son of Marcus and Marika Henley.

Carter Jackson | Buffalo, Minn. | Buffalo HS | Defensive Back

Carter Jackson is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back out of Buffalo High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Bison under the direction of head coach Craig Lachowitzer. In 2021, Jackson recorded 23 tackles, ten pass break-ups, and four interceptions. He was named to the all-district team and was the Buffalo Special Teams Player of the Year. He is the son of Ciann Jackson.

Gabe Johnson | Garretson, S.D. | Garretson HS | Offensive Line

Gabe Johnson is a 6-foot, 290-pound offensive lineman out of Garretson High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Blue Dragons under the direction of head coach Jerry Weiland. Johnson was a 2-time Cornbelt All-Conference team selection as a prep. He is the son of Guy Johnson.

Paden Johnson | Watertown, S.D. | Watertown HS | Offensive Line

Paden Johnson is a 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive lineman out of Watertown High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Arrows under the direction of head coach John Hodoorff. John was selected to the Eastern South Dakota All-Conference team and all-state team. He is the son of Radeana Johnson.

Elijah Jopp | Mayer, Minn. | Mayer Lutheran HS | Linebacker

Elijah Jopp is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound linebacker out of Mayer Lutheran High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Crusaders under the direction of head coach Dean Aurich. Jopp led the team in tackles in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He was a 2020 all-conference selection, as well as a 2021 all-area first team pick. Mayer Lutheran went 13-1 in 2021, winning the Minnesota State Championships.

Ismael Kante | Brooklyn Park, Minn. | Park Center HS | Linebacker

Ismael Kante is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker out of Park Center High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Pirates under the direction of head coach Jordan Sallis. Kante recorded 157 career tackles, including 13 tackles for a loss. He added ten pass break-ups and two interceptions in his career. Kante is a 2-time all-district and all-area selection, as well as a 2021 all-state pick. He is the son of Ibrahima Kante.

Kaden Kurtz | Groton, S.D. | Groton Area | Athlete

Kaden Kurtz is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete out of Groton Area. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Shaun Wanner. As a senior, Kurtz recorded 1,350 yards passing with 13 touchdowns, 800 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns, and 74 tackles. He was a 2-time all-conference selection, as well as an all-state, academic all-state, and Argus Leader Elite 45 Honorable Mention pick. He is the son of Ryan and Diane Kurtz.

Cooper Logan | Gettysburg, S.D. | Gettysburg HS | Linebacker

Cooper Logan is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker out of Gettysburg High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Battlers under the direction of head coach Vern Smith. As a senior, Logan recorded 140 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He led South Dakota Class 9B in tackles and was honored on the all-state and Argus Leader Elite 45 teams. He is the son of Shelli Bassett and Mark Logan

Brock Longville | Brookings, S.D. | Brookings HS | Defensive Line

Brock Longville is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Brookings High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Bobcats under the direction of head coach Brady Clark. As a senior, Longville recorded 52 tackles, 18.0 sacks, and one interception. He was a 2-time all-conference selection and an all-state and academic all-state honoree. In addition, Longville was named to the Brookings Register All-Area team in 2021. He is the son of Ron and Sheri Longville.

Aidan Mack | Crete, Ill. | Providence Catholic | Offensive Line

Aidan Mack is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman out of Providence Catholic. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Celtics. In his three seasons on the offensive line, Providence suffered just three sacks. Mack was an all-conference and all-state second team selection. He is the son of LaRoy and Cynthia Mack.

Cole Madsen | Buffalo, Minn. | Buffalo HS | Offensive Line

Cole Madsen is a 6-foot-8, 285-pound offensive lineman out of Buffalo High School. He was a starter for the Bison under the direction of head coach Craig Lachowitzer.

Luke Manos | San Diego, Calif. | Rancho Bernardo HS / Palomar College | Linebacker

Luke Manos is a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker out of Rancho Bernardo High School and Palomar College. As a prep, Manos was a 2-year starter and team captain recording 173 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, and 18 sacks. He was named to the Palomar League All-Conference first team and was All-CIF. At Palomar College, Manos tallied 55 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss in one season. He was named to the all-conference team and helped lead the squad to their first bowl appearance since 2014. He is the son of Angie and Fred Manos.

Ivan Martin | Glendale, Ariz. | Saguaro HS | Defensive Back

Ivan Martin is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back out of Saguaro High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Sabercats under the direction of head coach Jason Mohns. Martin recorded four interceptions in his senior campaign, where Saguaro won the Arizona State Championship. In addition, he was named an academic student-athlete award recipient. He is the son of Terresse Miller.

Collin Olla-Chatman | Chicago, Ill. | Evanston Township / Quincy | Defensive Line

Collin Olla-Chatman is a 6-foot, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Evanston Township and Quincy University. As a prep, Olla-Chatman led his defensive line in tackles, tackles for a loss, and sacks, while adding three touchdowns. In two seasons at QU, he recorded 45 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three pass break-ups, and two forced fumbles. Olla-Chatman was named to the GLVC All-Conference teams in both 2020-21 and 2021. He is the son of Courtney Chatman.

Daniel Porisch | Edina, Minn. | Benilde-St. Margaret’s | Offensive Line

Daniel Porisch is a 6-foot-2, 275-point offensive lineman out of Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Red Knights under the direction of head coach Sean McMenomy. As a senior, Porisch tallied 45 tackles and two sacks in just six games. He was a 2-time all-district selection and academic all-conference recipient. He is the son of NSU football alumni John and Lisa Porisch.

Trevor Schwartz | Scottsbluff, Neb. | Scottsbluff HS | Tight End

Trevor Schwartz is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end out of Scottsbluff High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Bearcats under the direction of head coach Judson Hall. As a senior, Schwartz recorded 314 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He was an all-conference, all-region, all-state honorable mention, and academic all-state honoree. Scottsbluff won the Nebraska State Championship in his sophomore campaign. He is the son of Tory and Jennifer Schwartz.

Aiden Russell | Prescott, Wis. | Prescott HS | Linebacker

Aiden Russell is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker out of Prescott High School. He was a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Cardinal under the direction of head coach Jordan Hansen. Russell recorded 70 tackles, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. He added 1,400 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on offense. Russell was a 2-time all-region and all-conference selection. He is the son of Elizabeth Russell and Josh Storrs.

Noah Smith | Rochester, Minn. | Rochester Mayo | Running Back

Noah Smith is a 6-foot, 180-pound running back out of Rochester Mayo High School. He was a 3-year starter for Rochester Mayo under the direction of head coach Donald Holcomb. In 2021, Smith tallied 1,128 yards rushing with 27 touchdowns. He added 45 tackles on defense. He was an all-conference pick and selected for the Minnesota High School All-Star team. He is the son of Jim and Sara Anderson.

Drew Smook | North Mankato, Minn. | Mankato West HS | Kicker/Punter

Drew Smook is a 6-foot, 195-pound kicker/punter out of Mankato West High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Scarlet under the direction of head coach JJ Helget. IN 2021, Smook went 64-of-68 in PATs and tallied two field goals. His longest kick and punt were 73 and 46 yards respectively. Mankato West won the Minnesota State Championship this past fall and Smook was named to the Mankato All-City team. He is the son of Brad and Alysha Smook.

Maxamillion Thomson | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Washington HS | Quarterback

Maxamillion Thomson is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback out of Washington High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Warriors under the direction of head coach Ryan Evans. Thomson record 5,317 yards passing and 47 passing touchdowns in his prep career. In 2021, he was honored on the Metro Conference, Argus Leader Elite 45, and All-State Honorable Mention teams and was selection to the academic all-state team. He is the son of Steve and Jackie Thomson.

Hezekiah Trotter | Chicago, Ill. | Schaumburg HS / Missouri Western | Wide Receiver

Hezekiah Trotter is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver out of Schaumburg High School and Missouri Western State. He was a 4-year starter and team captain for the Saxon. Trotter recorded over 2,500 yards receiving and ten touchdowns in his prep career. He was a 2-time all-conference, 2-time all-area, and 2019 all-state honorable mention selection.

Anthony Vespo | Bolingbrook, Ill. | Bolingbrook HS | Missouri Western | Quarterback

Anthony Vespo is a 6-foot-3, quarterback out of Bolingbrook High School and Missouri Western State University. As a prep, Vespo was a first team all-conference and all-state selection, throwing 20 touchdowns in his senior season. He appeared in 18 games at Mo West, averaging 119.7 yards per game with 2,154 total yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, Vespo recorded 1,442 yards, eight touchdowns, and a 59.1 pass completion percentage. He is the son of Maurice Vespo and Kayce Jungman.

Jackson Warren | Lacrosse, Wis. | Lacrosse Central | Wide Receiver

Jackson Warren is a 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver out of Lacrosse Central High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Riverhawks under the direction of head coach Mitch Olson. As a senior, Warren tallied 682 yards receiving and 282 yards rushing with a combined 14 touchdowns. He accumulated over 1,000 yards receiving in his prep career and was a second team all-conference pick. He is the son of David and Melissa Warren.

Braden Wells | Scottsdale, Ariz. | Notre Dame Prep | Quarterback

Braden Wells is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback out of Notre Dame Preparatory. He was a starter and team captain for the Saints under the direction of head coach George Prelock. As a senior, Wells tallied a 66.0 pass completion percentage, throwing for 2,031 yards. He added 23 passing touchdowns, as well as 132 yards rushing and four rushing scores. Wells was named to the 5A San Tan All-Region Honorable Mention team. He is the son of Adam and Jennifer Wells.

Prentice Wheatley Jr. | Minneapolis, Minn. | Minnetonka HS | Safety

Prentice Wheatley Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety out of Minnetonka High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Skippers under the direction of head coach Mark Esch. Wheatley recorded 80 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass break-up. In 2021, he was an all-district honorable mention selection. He is the son of Teneka Reynolds.