Sioux Falls, S.D. (Northern State)– It is on to the semifinals for the No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball team. The Wolves battled with Minot State for the second straight game, coming away with a 5-point quarterfinal victory.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 65, MISU 60
Records: NSU 24-5, MISU 11-17
Attendance: 1111
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern trailed 27-25 at the half, however a 40-point final 20 minutes pushed the Wolves to victory
- After shooting just over 30% in the first half, the Wolves bounced back knocking down 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the floor, including six made 3-pointers
- NSU closed out the contest shooting 42.4% from the floor, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line
- Both teams recorded 31 rebounds in the game with Northern notching 11 second chance points off seven offensive boards
- In addition, the Wolves recorded 11 assists, ten made 3-pointers, four blocks, and three steals
- They scored 26 points in the paint and ten points off turnovers
- Jordan Belka and Sam Masten led all five starters in double figures scoring 15 and 14 points respectively
- Belka pulled down a double-double with ten rebounds, shooting 50.0% from the floor
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jordan Belka: 15 points, 50.0 field goal%, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
- Sam Masten: 14 points, 54.5 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
- Jacksen Moni: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
- Josh Dilling: 12 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
- Augustin Reede: 11 points
UP NEXT
Northern State continues action in the NSIC Tournament on Monday, February 27 at 4:30 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon. The Wolves will face the winner of Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth played on Sunday.