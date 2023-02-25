Sioux Falls, S.D. (Northern State)– It is on to the semifinals for the No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball team. The Wolves battled with Minot State for the second straight game, coming away with a 5-point quarterfinal victory.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 65, MISU 60

Records: NSU 24-5, MISU 11-17

Attendance: 1111



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern trailed 27-25 at the half, however a 40-point final 20 minutes pushed the Wolves to victory

After shooting just over 30% in the first half, the Wolves bounced back knocking down 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the floor, including six made 3-pointers

NSU closed out the contest shooting 42.4% from the floor, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line

Both teams recorded 31 rebounds in the game with Northern notching 11 second chance points off seven offensive boards

In addition, the Wolves recorded 11 assists, ten made 3-pointers, four blocks, and three steals

They scored 26 points in the paint and ten points off turnovers

Jordan Belka and Sam Masten led all five starters in double figures scoring 15 and 14 points respectively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jordan Belka : 15 points, 50.0 field goal%, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

: 15 points, 50.0 field goal%, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block Sam Masten : 14 points, 54.5 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

: 14 points, 54.5 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block Jacksen Moni : 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals Josh Dilling : 12 points, 3 assists, 1 steal

: 12 points, 3 assists, 1 steal Augustin Reede : 11 points

UP NEXT

Northern State continues action in the NSIC Tournament on Monday, February 27 at 4:30 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon. The Wolves will face the winner of Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth played on Sunday.