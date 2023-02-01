Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The pack grew today as Northern State University head football coach Mike Schmidt announced the additions of 40 student-athletes to the Wolves roster. The 2023 class hails from 11 different states, as well as one international student-athlete. The group adds to nine position groups with 2023 high school graduates, collegiate transfers, and college graduates pursuing a master’s degree joining the Wolves for the fall 2023 season.
“Most importantly, this group of signees fits Northern State, Aberdeen, and our football program,” explained Schmidt. “They are winners on the field, in the classroom, and in life. We had an exceptional signing class last year and we feel like we backed it up with another championship-caliber class this year. I am really proud of the work our coaches put into this recruiting process.”
The 2023 Northern State signing class includes 25 all-conference honorees, 18 all-state selections, three players of the year, seven conference champions, and three state champions. The class includes 17 student-athletes that were multi-year award winners and four school record holders.
The signing class welcomes two Midwest quarterbacks in Nate Kollath out of Sussex, Wisconsin and Dylan Wiggins from Hawarden, Iowa. “A major highlight of this class is the quarterback position,” noted Schmidt. “Dylan played in two state championship games and was one of the best offensive players in the state of Iowa; and Nate threw for over 6000 yards and rushed for almost 2000 yards in his career, as a three year captain.”
Nate Kollath – Sussex, Wis. / Sussex Hamilton
Nate Kollath is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound quarterback out of Sussex Hamilton. He was a 3-year starter and team captain for the Chargers under the direction of head coach Justin Gumm. Kollath tallied 6,173 career passing yards, including 2,639 yards his senior season. He threw for 73 touchdowns and rushed for 37, adding 1,880 career rushing yards. Kollath was the back-to-back Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Dave Krieg Quarterback of the Year award. He was a 2-time all-conference, all-region, and all-state selection. Sussex Hamilton won back-to-back GMC Championships and advanced to the Wisconsin State semifinals in 2022. He is the son of Brad Kollath and Kristin Sobicinski.
Dylan Wiggins – Hawarden, Iowa / West Sioux HS
Dylan Wiggins is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback out of West Sioux High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Falcons under the direction of head coach Ryan Schwiesow. Wiggins recorded 7,366 yards passing with 95 touchdowns in his prep career. He added a 63.0 pass completion percentage. He was a 2-time all-district and all-state selection, being named the District Offensive Player of the Year twice. In addition, Wiggins was named to the Des Moines Register All-State first team, Des Moines Register Top-50 Seniors list, Des Moines Register Top-100 list, KCAU Sportzone Player of the Year nominations list, and the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State team. West Sioux HS tallied back-to-back state runner-up finishes. He is the son of Collin and Amanda Wiggins.
Schmidt added, “Our staff was able to identify and sign two great quarterbacks to our program. Nate and Dylan are two proven winners and exceptional talents.”
The largest position group of the 2023 class brings in ten new faces to the wide receiver position from across the nation and world. “We really hit the jackpot at wide receiver,” said Schmidt. “This group is filled with speed and size. We have amazing track stars and some big, long guys who can go up and get the ball in the air.” The 2023 receiver front includes Carson Barnett (Harrisburg, S.D.), Collin Fritton (Lincoln, Neb.), Cole Jahner (Bismarck, N.D.), Teflon Lee (Baraboo, Wis.), Jack Oedekoven (Erie, Pa.), Trenton Peterson (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Richard Prescott (Cheyenne, Wyo.), Louie Schwabe (Wind Lake, Wis.), Julian Scott (Rapid City, S.D.), and Mahamadou Yattabare (Paris, France).
Carson Barnett – Harrisburg, S.D. / Harrisburg HS
Carson Barnett is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver out of Harrisburg High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Brandon White. In the fall of 2022, Barnett tallied 750 yards receiving, averaging 26.8 yards per catch. Harrisburg won the South Dakota State Championship in the fall of 2021, the first title in program history. He is the son of Shawn and Alicia Barnett and brother of current Northern State student-athlete Ethan Barnett.
Collin Fritton – Lincoln, Neb. / Lincoln Southwest HS
Collin Fritton is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver out of Lincoln Southwest High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Silver Hawks under the direction of head coach Andrew Sherman. As a high school quarterback, Fritton tallied over 3,700 yards passing with 31 touchdowns. He added 769 yards rushing and 11 rushing scores. Fritton was named to the Lincoln Journal Star All-City team and All-State honorable mention team in 2022. He is the son of Casey and Mindi Fritton.
Cole Jahner – Bismarck, N.D. / Bismarck HS
Cole Jahner is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver out of Bismarck High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Demons under the direction of head coach Mark Gibson. As a senior, Jahner tallied 452 yards receiving with four touchdowns. He earned 11AA All-Conference honors in the fall of 2022. He is the son of Kelly and Justin Jahner.
Teflon Lee – Baraboo, Wis. / Baraboo HS
Teflon Lee is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver out of Baraboo High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Thunderbirds under the direction of head coach Steve Turkington. In the fall of 2022, Lee tallied 211 yards receiving with two touchdowns. He is the son of Danny Stegall.
Jack Oedekoven – Erie, Pa. / Cathedral Prep / Robert Morris
Jack Oedekoven is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver out of Cathedral Prep and Robert Morris University. As a prep, he was a 2-year starter for the Ramblers, recording over 1,400 career receiving yards. Oedekoven was a 2-time all-region and all-district pick, and a 2019 first team all-state selection. He played two seasons at Robert Morris, earning a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. Oedekoven appeared in 14 games for the Colonials, averaging 10.3 yards per reception. He is the son of Mark and Kim Oedekoven.
Trenton Peterson – Sioux Falls, S.D. / Lincoln HS
Trenton Peterson is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver out of Lincoln High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Patriots under the direction of head coach Jared Fredenburg. Peterson recorded over 800 yards receiving in his prep career with 11 touchdowns. In addition, he averaged 15.9 yards per reception. He is the son of Cassie Neuroth and Nate Peterson.
Richard Prescott – Cheyenne, Wyo. / Cheyenne Central HS
Richard Prescott is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver out of Cheyenne Central High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Indians under the direction of head coach Mike Apadaca. Prescott was honored with all-conference and all-state accolades. In addition, he was named the all-around player of the year and special teams player of the year. Off the football field, Prescott is the reigning Wyoming State Champion in the triple jump (2022). He is the son of Steve and Stephanie Prescott.
Louie Schwabe – Wind Lake, Wis. / Muskego HS
Louie Schwabe is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver out of Muskego High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Warriors under the direction of head coach Ken Krause. Schwabe sits second all-time at Muskego High School in the career receptions and career receiving yards categories. In 2022, he was honored on the Classic 8 All-Conference team and Academic All-State team. Muskego won two conference championships in his tenure and made two state quarterfinal appearances. He is the son of Jeff and Joy Schwabe.
Julian Scott – Rapid City, S.D. / Stevens HS
Julian Scott is a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver out of Stevens High School. He was 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Raiders under the direction of head coach Michael Scott. Scott tallied 801 yards receiving and 115 yards rushing his senior season, with seven touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch and 26.5 yards per kick return. In 2022, Scott earned ESD All-Conference and 11AAA All-State awards. He is the son of Jamie Tullo-Scott and Michael Scott.
Mahamadou Yattabare – Paris, France / Corot
Mahamadou Yattabare is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound wide receiver originally from Paris, France. Yattabare competed with the Cougars St Ouen L’aumone for two seasons. He tallied over 1000 yards receiving through 18 games, with 13 touchdowns. Additionally, Yattabare averaged 19.8 yards per reception. His program won back-to-back championships in France and the European Championship for Team France. In 2020, Yattabare recorded the most touchdowns in a single game for the program with four. He is the son of Cisse Aminata.
Staying with the offense, Northern State adds six student-athletes at the tight end, running back, and fullback positions. These offensive play-makers include tight ends Ben Harrington out of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota and Jensen Wallin out of Monticello, Minnesota; as well as backs Braxton Bundy (Casper, Wyo.), Karson Carda (Aberdeen, S.D.), Matt Larson (Rapid City, S.D.), and Logan Okstad (Grand Forks, N.D.).
Ben Harrington – Parkers Prairie, Minn. / Parkers Prairie HS
Ben Harrington is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end out of Parkers Prairie High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Panthers under the direction of head coach Mike Johnson. Harrington tallied 111 receiving yards this past season with one touchdown. He was honored on the Section 4A honorable mention team. He is the son of Patrick and Linda Harrington.
Jensen Wallin – Monticello, Minn. / Monticello HS
Jensen Wallin is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound tight end out of Monticello High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Magic under the direction of head coach Andy Pierskalla. In 2022, Wallin tallied 130 yards receiving, averaging 18.6 yards per reception, with one touchdown. He was named to the all-conference team and honored as a Minnesota Vikings All-Star. He is the son of Chris and Elaina Wallin.
Braxton Bundy – Casper, Wyo. / Natrona County HS
Braxton Bundy is a 6-foot, 230-pound fullback out of Natrona County High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Mustangs under the direction of head coach Steve Harshman. Bundy tallied over 1,200 career rushing yards with 16 touchdowns. He is the son of Mark and Any Bundy.
Karson Carda – Aberdeen, S.D. / Central HS
Karson Carda is a 6-foot, 220-pound running back out of Aberdeen Central High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Golden Eagles under the direction of head coach Justin Briese. Carda rushed for over 2,600 yards in his final two seasons with a combined 21 touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his career. Carda was named to the all-state team in both 2021 and 2022. In addition, he earned ESD All-Conference and Argus Leader Elite45 honors, and was named the AA Running Back of the Year as a senior. He is the son of John and Brenda Carda. John is a Northern State football alum, who earned All-American honors in 1989.
Matt Larson – Rapid City, S.D. / Saint Thomas More
Matt Larson is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back out of Saint Thomas More. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Cavaliers under the direction of head coach Wayne Sullivan. Larson recorded nearly 2,000 career rushing yards with 26 touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry in his career, adding 467 receiving yards. Larson is a 3-time Black Hills All-Conference selection, 2-time all-state linebacker, and 2-time Best of the West team member. He is the son of Todd and Shelly Larson.
Logan Okstad – Grand Forks, N.D. / Red River HS
Logan Okstad is a 5-foot-7, 185-pound running back out of Red River High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Rough Riders under the direction of head coach Vyrn Muir. As a senior, Okstad recorded over 1000 all-purpose yards, 484 yards rushing, 112 yards receiving, and 408 yards on kick returns. He averaged 6.8 yards per rushing with four rushing touchdowns and added two receiving scores. Red River won back-to-back EDC Championships and advanced to the state semifinals in 2022. He is the son of Mindy Johnston and Jason Okstad.
One of the most diverse groups of the 2023 class is the seven additions to the Northern State front line; hailing from six states. “We brought in another large group of offensive linemen, both quantity and physical size,” noted Schmidt. “I love their demeanor. They all play the position the way it is meant to be played: With aggression and physicality.” The big men up front include Jake Carbajal (Tempe, Ariz.), NSU familiar face Jake Oliphant (Spring Creek, Nev.), Nolan Pieper (Grand Forks, N.D.), Terrance Reeves (Milwaukee, Wis.), Ross Rowland (De Pere, Wis.), Jarrett Theisen (Watertown, S.D.), and Cooper Walder (Sauk Rapids, Minn.).
Jake Carbajal – Tempe, Ariz. / Corona Del Sol
Jake Carbajal is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman out of Corona Del Sol. He was a 2-year starter for the Aztecs under the direction of head coach Jake Barro. Carbajal blocked two field goals on special teams duty as a prep and earned back-to-back all-conference honorable mention honors in his final two seasons. He is the son of Manny Carbajal.
Jake Oliphant – Spring Creek, Nev. / Spring Creek HS / North Dakota
Jake Oliphant is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman returning to the Northern State sidelines after a season at North Dakota. A native of Spring Creek, Nevada, Oliphant joined the Northern State program as a tight end heading into the fall of 2018. He was a 2-time all-conference and academic all-state selection as a prep. Oliphant appeared in 18 games for the Wolves in 2019 and 2021 as a member of the offensive line. He played a critical role on the offensive line that provided protection for the Northern State offense that ranked 12th in total offensive and seventh in passing offense. That season he was named to the All-NSIC North Division second team and NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. Oliphant appeared in one game for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks before suffering a season ending injury in the fall of 2022. He is the son of Roger and Jackie Oliphant.
Nolan Pieper – Grand Forks, N.D. / Red River HS
Nolan Pieper is a 6-foot-2, 255-pound offensive lineman out of Red River High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Rough Riders under the direction of head coach Vyrn Muir. Pieper earned EDC All-Conference accolades in the fall of 2022 and was a nominee for the North Dakota Shrine Bowl. Red River went 8-3 on the year and advanced to the state semifinals. He is the son of Mike and Jennifer Pieper.
Terrance Reeves – Milwaukee, Wis. / Homestead HS
Terrance Reeves in a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman out of Homestead High School. He was a 3-yeart starter and team captain for the Highlanders under the direction of head coach Drake Zortman. Reeves was a 2-time North Shore Division All-Conference honoree, named to the honorable mention team in 2020 and first team in 2021.
Ross Rowland – De Pere, Wis. / De Pere HS
Ross Rowland is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive lineman out of De Pere High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Red Birds under the direction of head coach Ben Strickland. Rowland earned first team Fox River Classic Conference All-Conference accolades in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In his senior season, Rowland was a nominee for the Joe Thomas award. He is the son of Jill and Mark Rowland.
Jarrett Theisen – Watertown, S.D. / Watertown HS
Jarrett Theisen is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman out of Watertown High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Arrows under the direction of head coach John Hodorff. In 366 total career pass plays, Theisen gave up just one sack and allowed 33 pressures. He is the son of Joanie and Kevin Theisen.
Cooper Walder – Sauk Rapids, Minn. / Sauk Rapids Rice HS
Cooper Walder is a 6-foot-8, 355-pound offensive lineman out of Sauk Rapids Rice High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Storm under the direction of head coach Phillip Klaphake. Walder allowed just one sack in his final two seasons and was honored on the all-district second team. He is the son of Brandy Walder.
Schmidt added, “Defensively, we continued to grow our front seven by signing five of the best defensive linemen in South Dakota and North Dakota. Not to be left out, we also signed four truly remarkable linebackers as well. This entire group is going to be a lot of fun to watch develop because they are so talented.”
The defensive line core includes North Dakota native Kaydn Turnbow of Berthold, South Dakota natives Noah Hutmacher of Oacoma, Isaac Johnson of Brandon, and Gabriel Lindeman of Dell Rapids, and finally South Dakota transplant Brian Johnson of Aberdeen (originally Chicago, Illinois).
Noah Hutmacher – Oacoma, S.D. / Chamberlain HS
Noah Hutmacher is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive lineman out of Chamberlain High School. He was a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Cubs under the direction of head coach Jeff Rademacher. Hutmacher tallied 381 career tackles, including 64 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks. He added four pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown, and one interception. As a senior, Hutmacher was honored on the SESD All-Conference team, SD All-State team, Argus Leader Elite45 team, and the Academic All-State team. Hutmacher holds the state record for fastest wrestling victory by fall of four seconds. He is the son of Laura and Joe Hutmacher.
Brian Johnson – Chicago, Ill. / Central HS
Brian Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end out of Aberdeen Central High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Golden Eagles under the direction of head coach Justin Briese. Johnson tallied over 40 career tackles, including seven sacks. He was named to the ESD All-Conference team and was voted to the all-state honorable mention team. He is the son of Serriah Stroud.
Isaac Johnson – Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley HS
Isaac Johnson is a 6-foot, 300-pound defensive lineman out of Brandon Valley High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Lynx under the direction of head coach Matt Christensen. As a senior, Johnson tallied 23 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks on the BVHS offensive line. He added eight tackles and two sacks in his first two seasons. In 2022, Johnson earned ESD All-Academic, all-metro, and all-state honors. Brandon Valley won the South Dakota State Championship in 2019 and 2021. He is the son of Andrea and Sam Johnson.
Gabriel Lindeman – Dell Rapids, S.D. / Dell Rapids St. Mary
Gabriel Lindeman is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end out of Dell Rapids St. Mary High School. He was a 4-year starter and senior team captain for the Cardinals under the direction of head coach Ross Flemmer. Lindeman recorded 171 career tackles, including 22 sacks, as well as seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. He was a 2-time DVC All-Conference honoree, All-State recipient, and Argus Leader Elite 45 team member. Lindeman set two school records with 13 single season sacks in 2021 and 22 career sacks through four seasons. Dell Rapids St. Mary’s won the South Dakota State Championship in 2021. He is the son of Nathan and Emily Lindeman.
Kaydn Turnbow – Berthold, N.D. / Minot HS
Kaydn Turnbow is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end out of Minot High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Magicians under the direction of head coach Chauncy Hendershot. Turnbow led the MHS defensive in sacks in both 2021 and 2022. He is a 3-time academic all-state recipient and 2-time WDA All-Conference team member and North Dakota All-State selection. He is the son of Kate and Brandon Turnbow.
The Upper Midwest funneled the linebackers to Aberdeen in 2023 with additions Jake Adams of Pulaski, Wisconsin; Gaabi Boucha of Warroad, Minnesota; David Coffman of New Berlin, Wisconsin; and Gabe Gutierrez of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Jake Adams – Pulaski, Wis. / Pulaski HS
Jake Adams is a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker out of Pulaski High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Red Raiders under the direction of head coach Jerad Marsh. Adams tallied 206 career tackles, including 24 tackles for a loss. He was a 3-time FRCC All-Conference selection and All-Region performer. He is the son of Shannon and Bryan Adams.
Gaabi Boucha – Warroad, Minn. / Warroad HS
Gaabi Boucha is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker out of Warroad High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Warriors under the direction of head coach Gabe Richerds. As a running back for WHS, Boucha recorded 1,071 rushing yards his senior season. In addition, he was a 2-time all-conference selection. He is the son of Tara Boucha.
David Coffman – New Berlin, Wis. / Brookfield Central HS
David Coffman is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker out of Brookfield Central High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Lancers under the direction of head coach Joel Nellis. As a senior, Coffman recorded 87 tackles, including 13 tackles for a loss. He was named to both the Greater Metro All-Conference team and All-Region team in 2022. In addition, Coffman was honored on the academic all-state team. He is the son of Anne Coffman.
Gabe Gutierrez – Sioux Falls, S.D. / Lincoln HS
Gabe Gutierrez is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker out of Lincoln High School. He was a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Patriots under the direction of head coach Jared Fredenburg. Gutierrez tallied 199 tackles, including 25 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and seven forced fumbles in his prep career. He is a 2-time all-conference honoree, all-metro selection, and all-state recipient. In 2021, Gutierrez was honored with the Gerald Tschetter Most Valuable Player award. In addition, he was named to the Argus Leader Elite45 Team in both 2021 and 2022. Lincoln advanced to the South Dakota State semifinal round in his last two seasons. He is the son of Terri Lovaas and Emmanuel Gutierrez.
Northern State forged new paths on the recruiting trail in 2022-23 with additions to the staff and offerings from the university as a whole. Schmidt echoed the sentiment saying, “One new territory that we developed was the state of Nebraska. Coach [Jason] Glasco did a great job opening up the state for us, and we brought in some great players. The three defensive backs from Nebraska are great players. Also, the change to in-state tuition for Wisconsin students allowed us to continue our recruiting success in a state that I personally have so many ties to.”
The Nebraska defensive back trio includes safety Brady Brau of Omaha, cornerback Kegan Mountain of Omaha, and cornerback Tairen Rahe of Lincoln. Highmore, South Dakota native Tate Hoffman rounds out the defensive back line-up for the Wolves heading into 2023.
Brady Brau – Omaha, Neb. / Millard West HS
Brady Brau is a 6-foot, 185-pound safety out of Millard West High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Wildcats under the direction of head coach Kirk Peterson. As a senior, Brau tallied 40 tackles, including 27 solo stops and four tackles for a loss. He added 15 pass break-ups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one kick return for a touchdown. Millard West won the 2022 District 6 Championship. He is the son of Jeff and Jessica Brau.
Tate Hoffman – Highmore, S.D. / Highmore HS
Tate Hoffman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound safety out of Highmore High School. He was a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Pirates. Hoffman tallied 56 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and four sacks, his senior season. He added a pick-6, as well as 680 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Hoffman was a 3-time CSDC All-Conference selection and 2022 all-state honorable mention team member. He is the son of Amy and Ken Hoffman.
Kegan Mountain – Omaha, Neb. / Millard West HS
Kegan Mountain is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback out of Millard West High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Wildcats under the direction of head coach Kirk Peterson. In his final two seasons, Mountain tallied 52 tackles, 22 pass break-ups, and four interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown. He earned 2022 all-district honors and participated in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. The Wildcats won the District 6 Championships this past fall. He is the son of Wendy Brasel and Travis Mountain.
Tairen Rahe – Lincoln, Neb. / Lincoln Southwest
Tairen Rahe is 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback out of Lincoln Southwest High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Hawks under the direction of head coach Andrew Sherman. As a senior, Rahe recorded 19 solo tackles, four pass break-ups, and one interception. He was twice named a Class A All-Conference selection and holds the school record with 17 career break-ups. He is the son of Michelle and Jahswill Rahe.
The final group includes the snapper-kicker duo of transfers Hunter Auschwitz of Las Vegas, Nevada and Wade James of Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair join Northern State with a combined three years of collegiate playing experience.
Hunter Auschwitz – Las Vegas, Nev. / Barnsdall HS / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Hunter Auschwitz is a 5-foot-9 long snapper out of Barnsdall High School and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He was a 3-time all-conference selection and all-state honoree as a prep. Alongside his long snapping duties, Auschwitz rushed for 1,200 yards his senior season with 16 touchdowns. Auschwitz played two seasons with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he was the team’s starting a long snapper. He is the son of Jason Auschwitz and Misty Kanyak.
Wade James – Bismarck, N.D. / Century HS / Dickinson State
Wade James is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound kicker, joining the Wolves from Dickinson State. As a prep, James was a 2-year starter for the Patriots, earning WDA All-Conference honors in 2020. He tallied a personal best, 43-yard field goal and converted 98.0% of his PATs. James spent one season on the Dickinson State roster where he averaged 57.5 yards per kickoff and went 42-of-45 in PATs and 14-of-17 in field goals attempts, with a 53-yard long. James was named to the North Star All-Conference team and was honored as both a conference player of the week and NAIA National Player of the Week. Dickinson State won the 2022 North Star Conference Championship. He is the son of Jamie Stevenson.
To break it down, the 2023 Northern State football signing class joins the Wolves from South Dakota (11), Wisconsin (7), North Dakota (5), Minnesota (4), Nebraska (4), Nevada (2), Wyoming (2), Arizona (1), France (1), Illinois (1), Iowa (1), and Pennsylvania (1).
In addition, members joined the wide receivers (10), offensive line (7), defensive line (5), running/full backs (4), linebackers (4), defensive backs (4), tight ends (2), quarterbacks (2), special teams (2).
Stay tuned throughout the spring for Northern State football updates, including the 2023 schedule release, on nsuwolves.com.
