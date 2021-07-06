Northern State AD Josh Moon accepts job at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

ABERDEEN, S.D. (NSU)– Northern State University AD Josh Moon has accepted the athletic director role at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, an NCAA Division I institution. A native of Wisconsin, Moon begins his new role on Aug. 1.



“I am truly honored and humbled to join the awesome team at Green Bay. Andria and I are thrilled to be returning home to Wisconsin,” said Moon. “Northern State University is a special place, from the community support to an incredible team of coaches and student-athletes. Our family will miss Wolves Nation – we will never forget our time in Aberdeen.”



As Green Bay’s Director of Athletics, Moon will oversee a department offering 14 NCAA Division I intercollegiate sports, serving over 200 student-athletes. He will report directly to Chancellor Michael Alexander and serve on the University Cabinet.



“Josh has had a profound impact on the campus of Northern State University. From unprecedented facility upgrades to significant student-athlete scholarship enhancements, he has been a key part of Northern’s success,” said Northern President Neal Schnoor. “I congratulate Josh on this next chapter of his career, Green Bay is gaining a tremendous leader, and we wish him and his family the very best.”



Moon has led Wolves Athletics for more than nine years, during which NSU saw unparalleled success both on and off the fields of play. Accolades include:

An average semester GPA of at least 3.30 among student-athletes during the past 10 semesters.

More than $100 million in university-wide fundraising, including the most recent $62 million Educational Impact Campaign.

2018 NCAA Division II National runner-up in men’s basketball.

Four consecutive conference championships in men’s basketball.

Five consecutive qualifications for the NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball.

Back-to-back conference championships in volleyball.

Men’s and women’s basketball continued to lead NCAA Division II in attendance for the 13th straight year in 2019-20.