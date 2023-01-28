Fayette, IA (Northern State) – The Northern State women’s basketball team was unable to escape Dorman Memorial Gymnasium with a win on Saturday evening, dropping a closely contested game to Upper Iowa 63-60. Each team led by as many as eight points in the game, however the Peacocks were able to string together scoring runs at critical moments including a 6-0 run to end the game.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 60, UIU 63

Records: NSU 12-10 (7-9 NSIC), UIU 8-13 (4-12 NSIC)

Attendance: 148



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the game’s opening minutes with a pair of jumpers by Kailee Oliverson before Rianna Fillipi knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing

Madelyn Bragg capitalized on a four point possession for the Wolves, putting down a turnaround jumper to push the lead to 13-5

The Wolves started the second quarter with a 17-9 lead, however Upper Iowa out-scored Northern 25-9 in the period and entered the halftime break with a 34-26 advantage

Northern State regrouped at the halftime break and put together a strong third quarter, out-scoring Upper Iowa 21-15 in the period and cutting the eight point halftime deficit down to only two points

Laurie Rogers made a free throw and a jumper while Oliverson added a jumper of her own for the Wolves as they started the second half by scoring the first five points and making five of their first eight shot attempts

Starting the fourth quarter trailing by two points, Fillipi, Rogers, and Oliverson were able to string together a 10-0 scoring run for Northern to go up 59-55 with 2:15 remaining; the scoring run and Peacock scoring drought spanned over five minutes of game time

Unfortunately, the four point lead was not large enough as UIU out-scored NSU 8-2 the final 1:26 of the contest to earn the win

Oliverson notched her third double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds; the outing was her sixth game of 20 or more points (third straight) and tied a career-high mark in rebounds

Rogers scored in double figures for the 14 th time this season with 12 points and Fillipi reached double figures for the 11 th time on the year with 13 points; Fillipi was also able to record a new career-high mark of three blocked shots in the contest

The Wolves shot 26-60 (43.3%) from the field compared to 23-64 (35.9%) for the Peacocks