Northern St. Men open NCAA’s against Missouri Southern St.

Indianapolis, Ind. (NSU) – Following their NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament Championship, the Northern State University men’s basketball team has earned the fourth seed in the NCAA Central Region. Seedings were announced earlier this evening on the NCAA Selection Show.

Northern will face fifth seeded Missouri Southern in the opening round of the tournament hosted by Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri. First round games kick off on Saturday, March 14. Full game information, as well as live coverage and ticket information will be available at nsuwolves.com early this week.

