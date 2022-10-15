Minot, N.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University football team tallied their first North Division win of the 2022 season, defeating Minot State 38-10. The Wolves downed the Beavers scoring five touchdowns, including two on returns, and one field goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Will Madler tallied his first touchdown pass of the afternoon at 4:07 in the first quarter, connecting with Greg Lux for a 10-yard reception

Northern held a 7-0 lead through the first and Minot State cut that to four with a 30-yard field goal in the second

NSU quickly answered as the clock ticked down in the half on a 30-yard receiving touchdown by Ben Noland

Luke Gunderson opened the second half for the Wolves with a 13-yard kick return for a touchdown; it was the first of two return touchdowns in the game

Northern notched their final touchdown of the contest with 6:43 left in regulation, this time on a 5-yard punt return by Payton Hughes

Minot State added a rushing score to close out the contest, however they were unable to overcome the Wolves 31-0 run

NSU recorded 150 yards rushing and 115 yards passing for 265 yards of total offense in the win, scoring all three times they entered the red-zone

The Wolves defense added 8.0 sacks for a total loss of 50 yards and held the Beavers to 3-of-17 on third down and 2-of-4 in the red-zone

The Northern returners shined with two touchdowns in the game, averaging 22.0 yards per punt return and 13.0 yards per kick return

Madler threw for 115 yards and three touchdowns, adding two yards rushing

Wyatt Block led the rushing attack with 76 total yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, while Noland led the receivers with 62 total yards and one touchdown

and led the defense with nine tackles each, while broke the single game school record with 4.0 sacks Eue recorded the 32nd field goal of his career and hit all five PATs in the win

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

The Wolves return home next Saturday, October 22, versus Concordia-St. Paul. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Dacotah Bank Stadium. For a full list of game day promotions CLICK HERE. Fans are also reminded that all game day information and protocols are posted on the Dacotah Bank Stadium homepage.