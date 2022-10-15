Minot, N.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University football team tallied their first North Division win of the 2022 season, defeating Minot State 38-10. The Wolves downed the Beavers scoring five touchdowns, including two on returns, and one field goal.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Will Madler tallied his first touchdown pass of the afternoon at 4:07 in the first quarter, connecting with Greg Lux for a 10-yard reception
- The pair later met up again in the third for a 20-yard touchdown reception
- Northern held a 7-0 lead through the first and Minot State cut that to four with a 30-yard field goal in the second
- NSU quickly answered as the clock ticked down in the half on a 30-yard receiving touchdown by Ben Noland
- Luke Gunderson opened the second half for the Wolves with a 13-yard kick return for a touchdown; it was the first of two return touchdowns in the game
- Lux’s second touchdown followed and the Wolves continued their offensive onslaught in the fourth on a 37-yard field goal by Payton Eue
- Northern notched their final touchdown of the contest with 6:43 left in regulation, this time on a 5-yard punt return by Payton Hughes
- Minot State added a rushing score to close out the contest, however they were unable to overcome the Wolves 31-0 run
- NSU recorded 150 yards rushing and 115 yards passing for 265 yards of total offense in the win, scoring all three times they entered the red-zone
- The Wolves defense added 8.0 sacks for a total loss of 50 yards and held the Beavers to 3-of-17 on third down and 2-of-4 in the red-zone
- The Northern returners shined with two touchdowns in the game, averaging 22.0 yards per punt return and 13.0 yards per kick return
- Madler threw for 115 yards and three touchdowns, adding two yards rushing
- Wyatt Block led the rushing attack with 76 total yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, while Noland led the receivers with 62 total yards and one touchdown
- Brennan Kutterer and Charlie Larson led the defense with nine tackles each, while Ian Marshall broke the single game school record with 4.0 sacks
- Eue recorded the 32nd field goal of his career and hit all five PATs in the win
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Ben Noland: 62 yards receiving, 1 touchdown, 10 return yards
- Greg Lux: 39 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns
- Brennan Kutterer: 9 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble
- Daniel Sedlacek Jr.: 8 tackles, 1.0 sack
- Jack Meyers: 7 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 1 break-up
- Ian Marshall: 5 tackles, 4.0 sacks for a loss of 23 yards
- Nate Robinson: 5 tackles, 1.0 sack
UP NEXT
The Wolves return home next Saturday, October 22, versus Concordia-St. Paul. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Dacotah Bank Stadium. For a full list of game day promotions CLICK HERE. Fans are also reminded that all game day information and protocols are posted on the Dacotah Bank Stadium homepage.