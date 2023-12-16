Crookston, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Crookston Saturday afternoon on the road. The Golden Eagles out-scored the Wolves in each half, despite Northern recording a game high 46 points in the paint.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 67, UMC 71
Records: NSU 5-7 (3-3 NSIC), UMC 4-7 (1-5 NSIC)
Attendance: 98
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves preseason woes resurfaced, hitting just 1-of-22 from beyond the arc
- Northern shot 45.5% from the floor and 75.0% from the foul line, however the 4.5% from beyond the arc led to their demise
- NSU scored 30 points in the first and 34 in the second, notching nine second chance points, six points off turnovers, and two points off the bench
- They forced a game high eight turnovers and racked up 33 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and three blocks
- Josh Dilling led three Wolves in double figures with 23 points, knocking down 11-of-16 from the floor
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Josh Dilling: 23 points, 68.8 field goal%, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
- Jacksen Moni: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
- Andrew Bergan: 12 points, 50.0 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
UP NEXT
The Wolves will remain on the road when they return for competition in 2024. Northern is set to face Minnesota State and Winona State on January 5 and 6. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Mavericks and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday versus the Warriors.