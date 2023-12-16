Crookston, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Crookston Saturday afternoon on the road. The Golden Eagles out-scored the Wolves in each half, despite Northern recording a game high 46 points in the paint.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 67, UMC 71

Records: NSU 5-7 (3-3 NSIC), UMC 4-7 (1-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 98



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves preseason woes resurfaced, hitting just 1-of-22 from beyond the arc

Northern shot 45.5% from the floor and 75.0% from the foul line, however the 4.5% from beyond the arc led to their demise

NSU scored 30 points in the first and 34 in the second, notching nine second chance points, six points off turnovers, and two points off the bench

They forced a game high eight turnovers and racked up 33 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and three blocks

Josh Dilling led three Wolves in double figures with 23 points, knocking down 11-of-16 from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Josh Dilling : 23 points, 68.8 field goal%, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

: 23 points, 68.8 field goal%, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals Jacksen Moni : 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists Andrew Bergan : 12 points, 50.0 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

UP NEXT

The Wolves will remain on the road when they return for competition in 2024. Northern is set to face Minnesota State and Winona State on January 5 and 6. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Mavericks and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday versus the Warriors.