Bismarck, N.D. (NORTHERN) – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team sealed their NSIC Overall and North Division titles this evening with a dominating win at the University of Mary. The Wolves clinched at least a share of each title last weekend and solidified the out-right championships this evening with their nine straight victory.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 93, MARY 67

Records: NSU 22-5 (18-3 NSIC), MARY 11-14 (7-14 NSIC)

Attendance: 300



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves tallied 48 points in the first and 45 points in the second, leading for the entirety of the contest

Northern shot 53.8% from the floor and 50.0% from the 3-point line; marking their fourth straight game shooting 50.0% or better as a team

NSU recorded a game high 16 made 3-pointers, 21 assists, six blocks, and six steals; and matched the Marauders with 29 rebounds

In total, the Wolves scored 36 points in the paint, 24 points off the bench, and four points off turnovers

Augustin Reede led four Wolves in double figures, notching 23 points, hitting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc

Kobe Busch led the team off the bench with eight points and six rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Augustin Reede : 23 points, 60.0 3-point field goal%, 3 rebounds

Josh Dilling : 13 points, 83.3 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Jacksen Moni : 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks

Sam Masten : 11 points, 50.0 field goal%, 8 assists, 4 rebounds

Kobe Busch : 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

The NSIC Overall Championship is the 39 th conference title for the Northern State men in program history

conference title for the Northern State men in program history Northern has also won five NSIC North Division Championships in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021, and now 2022-23

This is the third league title for the Wolves under the direction of head coach Saul Phillips

NSU has won five NSIC Championships in the last six seasons

UP NEXT

Northern State closes out the regular season on Saturday, hosting Minot State from Wachs Arena. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. against the Beavers. Northern is set to honor their seniors ten minutes prior to tip-off.