Bismarck, N.D. (NORTHERN) – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team sealed their NSIC Overall and North Division titles this evening with a dominating win at the University of Mary. The Wolves clinched at least a share of each title last weekend and solidified the out-right championships this evening with their nine straight victory.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 93, MARY 67
Records: NSU 22-5 (18-3 NSIC), MARY 11-14 (7-14 NSIC)
Attendance: 300
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves tallied 48 points in the first and 45 points in the second, leading for the entirety of the contest
- Northern shot 53.8% from the floor and 50.0% from the 3-point line; marking their fourth straight game shooting 50.0% or better as a team
- NSU recorded a game high 16 made 3-pointers, 21 assists, six blocks, and six steals; and matched the Marauders with 29 rebounds
- In total, the Wolves scored 36 points in the paint, 24 points off the bench, and four points off turnovers
- Augustin Reede led four Wolves in double figures, notching 23 points, hitting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc
- Kobe Busch led the team off the bench with eight points and six rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Augustin Reede: 23 points, 60.0 3-point field goal%, 3 rebounds
- Josh Dilling: 13 points, 83.3 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
- Jacksen Moni: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
- Sam Masten: 11 points, 50.0 field goal%, 8 assists, 4 rebounds
- Kobe Busch: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- The NSIC Overall Championship is the 39th conference title for the Northern State men in program history
- Northern has also won five NSIC North Division Championships in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021, and now 2022-23
- This is the third league title for the Wolves under the direction of head coach Saul Phillips
- NSU has won five NSIC Championships in the last six seasons
UP NEXT
Northern State closes out the regular season on Saturday, hosting Minot State from Wachs Arena. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. against the Beavers. Northern is set to honor their seniors ten minutes prior to tip-off.