Marquette, Mich. (Northern State) – The Northern State University football team closed out their 2023 campaign with a dominating victory over Northern Michigan on the road. The Wolves racked up 486 yards of total offense in the win with six touchdowns, including a 88-yard kick return by Hank Kraft .



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 44, NMU 20

Records: NSU 5-6, NMU 0-11

Attendance: 2101



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves tallied 14 points in both the first and third quarters, and added 16 in the second; while the Wildcats notched sic in the second and seven in both the third and fourth

Northern’s dynamic duo gave NSU a 14-0 lead through the first on a 22-yard receiving score by Dakota Larson and 47-yarder by Dewaylon Ingram ; both served up by Jacob Van Landingham

Northern Michigan broke through with a field goal at 7:07, however Northern was not finished inn the half as Van Landingham recorded his fourth touchdown of the afternoon, a 24-yard pass to Hunter DeRize

The Wildcats closed out the half with their second field goal and Northern State led 30-6

Hank Kraft tallied both touchdowns for the Wolves in the third, kicked off by an 88-yard kick return and score to open the half

NMU added two more touchdowns in the game, one in the third and one in the fourth, however it was not enough to bring the game within reach

Northern State recorded a game leading 22 first downs, 186 yards rushing, 300 yards passing, and 486 yards of total offense; they averaged 14.3 yards per completion and 5.2 yards per rush

The Wolves defense recorded three interceptions by Lynden Williams , Jake Adams , and Donovan McConnell , as well as two sacks

Van Landingham completed 20-of-30 attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns

Kraft led the rushers with 79 yards, followed by Brett Brenton with 71

As has been the trend to close out the season, Jake Adams led the defense with a career high 15 tackles, including 11 solo stops, one fumble recovery, and one interception

Drew Smook went 6-for-6 in point after attempts and recorded 366 kickoff yards

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacob Van Landingham : 290 yds passing, 11 yds rushing, 4 touchdowns

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE