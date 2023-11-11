Marquette, Mich. (Northern State) – The Northern State University football team closed out their 2023 campaign with a dominating victory over Northern Michigan on the road. The Wolves racked up 486 yards of total offense in the win with six touchdowns, including a 88-yard kick return by Hank Kraft.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 44, NMU 20
Records: NSU 5-6, NMU 0-11
Attendance: 2101
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves tallied 14 points in both the first and third quarters, and added 16 in the second; while the Wildcats notched sic in the second and seven in both the third and fourth
- Northern’s dynamic duo gave NSU a 14-0 lead through the first on a 22-yard receiving score by Dakota Larson and 47-yarder by Dewaylon Ingram; both served up by Jacob Van Landingham
- NSU kicked off the second with a safety and Ingram followed that with his second touchdown of the afternoon, a 12-yard reception
- Northern Michigan broke through with a field goal at 7:07, however Northern was not finished inn the half as Van Landingham recorded his fourth touchdown of the afternoon, a 24-yard pass to Hunter DeRize
- The Wildcats closed out the half with their second field goal and Northern State led 30-6
- Hank Kraft tallied both touchdowns for the Wolves in the third, kicked off by an 88-yard kick return and score to open the half
- Less then four minutes later, Kraft rushed 49-yards to the end-zone for his second score of the day and the Wolves final touchdown of the game
- NMU added two more touchdowns in the game, one in the third and one in the fourth, however it was not enough to bring the game within reach
- Northern State recorded a game leading 22 first downs, 186 yards rushing, 300 yards passing, and 486 yards of total offense; they averaged 14.3 yards per completion and 5.2 yards per rush
- The Wolves defense recorded three interceptions by Lynden Williams, Jake Adams, and Donovan McConnell, as well as two sacks
- In addition, NSU held NMU to just 37 yards rushing in the game, a season low for the Wolves in 2023
- Van Landingham completed 20-of-30 attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns
- Kraft led the rushers with 79 yards, followed by Brett Brenton with 71
- Larson tallied his third 100-plus yard game of 2023, racking up 157 total yards with one touchdown
- As has been the trend to close out the season, Jake Adams led the defense with a career high 15 tackles, including 11 solo stops, one fumble recovery, and one interception
- William Berry and Jakob Desmet added the two sacks for a total of 14 lost yards by the Wildcats
- Drew Smook went 6-for-6 in point after attempts and recorded 366 kickoff yards
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacob Van Landingham: 290 yds passing, 11 yds rushing, 4 touchdowns
- Hank Kraft: 79 yds rushing, 2 touchdowns, 88 kick return yds
- Dakota Larson: 157 yds, 1 touchdown
- Jake Adams: 15 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- With his 69 yards receiving Dewaylon Ingram broke his own single season school record for receiving yards with 1,204 in 2023
- Ingram finishes his career third all-time in receiving yards and second all-time in receiving touchdowns
- Larson closes out his career as the Northern State school record holder with 3,654 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns