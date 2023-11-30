Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– The Northern State University men’s basketball team battled with No. 7 MSU Moorhead from Wachs Arena on Thursday night, falling 86-76. The two teams were tied at the half, however efficient shooting by the Dragons in the second saw them pull away.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 76, MSUM 86

Records: NSU 3-5 (1-1 NSIC), MSUM 7-0 (1-0 NSIC)

Attendance: 2243



HOW IT HAPPENED

The contest was tied at the half, however the Dragons out-scored the Wolves 46-36 in the second

Northern shot 40.6% from the floor, 37.5% from the 3-point line, and 73.3% from the foul line in the game, while Moorhead shot 54.8% from the floor 27.3% from the 3-point line, and 65.2% from the foul line

NSU recorded a game high 40 rebounds, ten assists, nine made 3-pointers, and five steals

They scored 30 points in the paint, 12 second chance points, ten points off turnovers, and five points off the bench

Jacksen Moni led four of the Wolves five starters in double figures, scoring 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 24 points, 41.1 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

: 24 points, 41.1 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists Josh Dilling : 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

: 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 3 assists Augustin Reede : 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals Michael Nhial : 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

UP NEXT

Northern returns to action December 8 and 9 hosting St. Cloud State and Bemidji State. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Huskies and 4 p.m. on Saturday versus the Beavers. Friday’s contest is Massage Night, while Saturday is Holiday Hoops with free Santa photos and free admission for youth. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.