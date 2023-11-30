Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– The Northern State University men’s basketball team battled with No. 7 MSU Moorhead from Wachs Arena on Thursday night, falling 86-76. The two teams were tied at the half, however efficient shooting by the Dragons in the second saw them pull away.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 76, MSUM 86
Records: NSU 3-5 (1-1 NSIC), MSUM 7-0 (1-0 NSIC)
Attendance: 2243
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The contest was tied at the half, however the Dragons out-scored the Wolves 46-36 in the second
- Northern shot 40.6% from the floor, 37.5% from the 3-point line, and 73.3% from the foul line in the game, while Moorhead shot 54.8% from the floor 27.3% from the 3-point line, and 65.2% from the foul line
- NSU recorded a game high 40 rebounds, ten assists, nine made 3-pointers, and five steals
- They scored 30 points in the paint, 12 second chance points, ten points off turnovers, and five points off the bench
- Jacksen Moni led four of the Wolves five starters in double figures, scoring 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds
- Josh Dilling followed with 21, shooting 50.0% from the floor, while Augustin Reede and Michael Nhial added 14 and 11 respectively
- Reede led the team shooting 50.0% from the beyond the arc with four made 3-pointers
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 24 points, 41.1 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
- Josh Dilling: 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
- Augustin Reede: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Michael Nhial: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
UP NEXT
Northern returns to action December 8 and 9 hosting St. Cloud State and Bemidji State. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Huskies and 4 p.m. on Saturday versus the Beavers. Friday’s contest is Massage Night, while Saturday is Holiday Hoops with free Santa photos and free admission for youth. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.