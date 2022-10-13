BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) — The University of Minnesota Duluth was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorite in the NSIC for the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs received 222 points, garnering 13 first places votes to sit 16 points ahead of second place MSU Moorhead. The Dragons had 206 points and a first-place vote. Wayne State was third with 197 points and the final two first place votes.

In the divisional rankings, UMD was the unanimous choice in the north, picking up all seven first place votes for 49 points. MSU Moorhead was second with 43 points and the other first place vote. In the south, Wayne State was the unanimous choice with 49 points and seven first place votes. Upper Iowa was second with 39 points and the other first place vote.

NSIC coaches rank each team from 1 to 15 with a first-place vote receiving 15 points, second place 14, third place 13, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players in the preseason poll.

The NSIC regular season championship will be based on the 22-game schedule. Each team will play teams in their division twice (14) and teams in the other division once (8). An NSIC North and South Division Champion will also be awarded. Divisional standings will also be based on all 22 NSIC contests played. In the case of a tie, co-champions will be awarded. The 12-team NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place February 25-28 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The top two seeds in each division will receive a first-round bye. First round games will be played on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season gets underway on Friday, November 11 with non-conference action, while NSIC play begins on Tuesday, November 2.