SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former SDSU Jackrabbit, Noah Freidel announced on Thursday night that he has committed to play at James Madison next season.

Freidel made the announcement via Twitter.

In March, Freidel posted to Twitter sharing that he has entered the Transfer Portal. Just over a month later, Freidel committed to James Madison.

The Tea, SD native played in 50 games over three years for SDSU. He averaged 13.6 points per game, while shooting 43.6% from the field.

Freidel appeared in nine games in the 2021-2022.