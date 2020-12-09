No fans in the stands at Sanford Pentagon for Iowa vs. Gonzaga matchup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon have made the decision to not allow fans at the upcoming Iowa vs. Gonzaga game.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday, December 19 at 11 a.m.

The matchup will be televised nationally on CBS.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, the Sanford Pentagon the following statements:

All members of each team’s traveling party will adhere to Big Ten conference COVID-19 testing protocols.

All members will enter the building using a separate entrance and will only have access to the lower level of the facility.

All members will remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay.

Limited family and guests from each team will still be allowed to attend the game. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Tickets to the game will be refunded. Contact the Sanford Pentagon Box Office at 605-312-7917 for more information.