HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The fifth-ranked O’Gorman girls basketball team earned a 49-43 win at No. 4 Harrisburg Tuesday night.

The Knights were led by Mahli Abdouch’s 19 points. They trailed early but ended up overcoming the Tigers.

Harrisburg was led by 12 points from Jaylee Hofer.

O’Gorman has now won five of its last six games.