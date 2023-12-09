VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The third-seeded USD football team lost to Missouri Valley Football Conference rival NDSU 45-17 in the FCS Quarterfinals at the DakotaDome Saturday afternoon.

The Bison outgained the Coyotes 416-298, including 206-52 on the ground. The visitors won the time of possession by 12 minutes.

NDSU jumped out to a 35-3 halftime lead. It scored on its first four offensive possessions and added an 81-yard Jayden Price punt return.

USD scored on the opening drive of the second half on a 16-yard Aidan Bouman strike to Javion Phelps.

Bouman finished 13-for-22 for 199 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Phelps posted 81 receiving yards. Travis Theis led the rushing attack with 32 yards.

Cole Payton led NDSU with 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cam Miller completed 13 of his 15 attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown.

This game marked USD’s first trip to the FCS Quarterfinals. The Yotes finish the season with a 10-3 record.

The Bison move to 11-3 and will advance to play Montana, the second seed, in the FCS Semifinals.