No. 22 Coyotes roll past Omaha 77-44

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Coyote senior guard Ciara Duffy tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists to lead No. 22 South Dakota in a 77-44 victory over Omaha on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“Today we did a good job of continuing to work together on both ends despite some shots not falling early,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Then our attention to detail and intensity on the defensive end, especially right before and after halftime proved to be the difference in the game.

“We now have to get ready to get back in a more normal routine as classes start and have to get prepared for two tough opponents next week.”

No. 22/22 South Dakota (15-2) remains at the top of the Summit standings with a 4-0 record in the league, while Omaha (6-11, 1-3) drops its second-straight league game in its road trip to the Dakotas.

Duffy records her fourth double-double of the season, while it is her first with points and assists. She becomes the first player since Nicole Seekamp to tally 10 or more assists in a game. Seekamp recorded 14 against Minnesota during the 2016 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Joining her in double-figures was junior center Hannah Sjerven with 12 points and nine rebounds, one board shy of her third double-double in league play. She’s averaging nine rebounds a game in Summit action. Sjerven also tallied three steals and three blocks against the Mavs.

Senior forward Taylor Frederick and junior guard Chloe Lamb also reached double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Frederick was 5-of-7 from the field.

South Dakota used a 15-0 run between the end of the second quarter and start of the third to jump out to a 48-23 lead. The Coyotes went on to hold the Mavericks to just four points in the third period.

The Coyotes capitalized on the Mavericks in transition and off turnovers. South Dakota had 20 points off turnovers and 18 fast-break points. Omaha tallied one made free throw in both categories.

Omaha did not have a player reach double-figures in the game, but freshman center Kia Wilson came off the bench to pace the Mavericks in scoring with eight points.

The Coyotes finished 46 percent (29-of-63) from the field while holding the Mavericks to 34 percent (16-of-47). South Dakota also kept Omaha off the free-throw line until the final period.

Next week is rivalry week for the Coyotes as USD faces a pair of Dakota teams. South Dakota visits North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Fargo, North Dakota, before returning home to host South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets for the game against the Jacks are available at GoYotes.com.