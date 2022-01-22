No. 20 Viking Men’s hoops blows past St. Cloud State, 101-67

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The No. 20 Augustana men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 101-67 rout of St. Cloud State Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings shot 58.6 percent from the field and tallied 29 assists in the win.

Augustana improves to 15-2 on the season and 9-2 in the NSIC. St. Cloud State falls to 8-10 on the season and 4-7 in conference action.

Tyler Riemersma secured the 30th double-double of his career at Augustana with a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds. Jameson Bryan recorded a career-high 12 assists. In addition, Bennett Ott and Akoi Akoi recorded career-high point totals with 15 and 12, respectively.

From the opening tip, it was all Augustana as the Vikings built a 22-point first half lead. A Riemersma layup made the score 33-11 with 8:26 on the clock. The lead hovered in that same margin for the remainder of the first half as Augustana entered the intermission leading 48-25.

Otto scored a layup as the clock expired as Riemersma secured a rebound with two seconds on the clock, pitched ahead to Otto and he got the layup out of his hands before the buzzer sounded.

The lead ballooned to 30 points just minutes into the second half on a Bryan free throw at a 57-27 score. A game-high lead of 40 points for Augustana came with 4:49 on the clock when Otto sank a 3-point field goal, assisted by Zac Johnson, for a 92-52 score with 4:49 remaining in the game.

Augustana passed the century mark on a layup by Akoi for the final score of 101-67.

Joining Riemersma, Otto and Akoi in double-figure scoring were Adam Dykman (15) and Isaac Fink (14). Augustana shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first half and 55.3 percent in the second half for 58.6 percent for the game. The 29 assists came on 41 made baskets.

Augustana looks to keep the momentum traveling to Bemidji State on Friday and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday. Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m. while Saturday has a 5:30 p.m. start.