SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana men’s basketball team nearly withstood a second-half surge but ultimately fell 83-74 to No. 2 MSU Moorhead Friday night in the Sanford Pentagon.



Freshman Arhman Lewis recorded a season-high 24 points while fellow freshman Caden Kirkman pitched in 16 to lead AU who shot 46.3 percent from the field.



Augustana controlled much of the first half, taking a 2-0 lead on a Lewis jumper in the first minute while controlling the pace throughout. The largest lead came with 10:03 remaining in the half as Akoi Akoi sent a pass to Kirkman for the easy lay-in.



The Vikings’ lead then held steady around the six-point mark, including after a free throw by Lewis with 57 seconds on the clock. The Dragons then scored four-straight points to close the half with AU leading 43-41.



That 4-0 run by the nation’s second-ranked team turned into an 11-0 run with a 48-43 four minutes into the second half.



Kirkman again scored on a layup to stop the run. The Vikings then pulled within a single-digit on a jumper from Lewis.



The Dragons then pulled ahead and built a lead as large as 12 points with 9:43 remaining in the contest. Augustana again whittled the lead back down, this time to seven points after a Kirkman layup with 5:47 on the clock.



However, MSUM again pulled ahead, this time to 13 points. The Vikings were unable to recover a third time, settling on the final score of 83-74.



Caden Hinker joined the two freshmen in double-figure scoring with 14 points. Isaac Fink neared a double-double with eight points and rebounds.



Augustana returns to the Augustana campus Saturday to host Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off from the Elmen Center is slated for 3:30 p.m.