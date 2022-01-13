No. 10 Viking Wrestling bests No. 21 Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated No. 21 Northern State in a Thursday night NSIC dual. The Vikings totaled 23 team points and saw seven wrestlers earn victories. Augustana moves to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in NSIC action. Northern State was handed its first NSIC dual loss of the year as the Vikings own the most wins in the conference and are one of three unbeaten teams remaining.

The Wolves have two nationally ranked wrestlers in James Burks, ranked at No.5 at 157 pounds, and Wyatt Turnquist, who is ranked at No. 8 at 149 pounds.

Augustana has six nationally ranked wrestlers on its roster; Jaxson Rohman, ranked at No. 5 at 125 pounds, Jack Huffman, ranked at No.7 at 133 pounds, Brandon Carroll, ranked at No. 12 at 141 pounds, Cade Mueller, ranked at No. 7 at 174 pounds, Kolby Kost, ranked at No. 11 at 184 pounds and Steven Hajas, ranked at No. 7 at 285 pounds.

Jaxson Rohman, competing at 125 pounds, defeated Brendan Salfrank of NSU by way of a 7-4 decision. Rohman recorded three takedowns and an escape in the first match of the dual.

At 133 pounds, Jack Huffman logged three takedowns, earned an escape point and a point for riding time to record eight points. Huffman defeated his opponent by way of an 8-2 decision and moves to 10-1 on the season.

Tyler Wagener, wrestling at 157 pounds, earned a major decision victory after recording two takedowns, a two-point nearfall, a reversal and two penalty points. A point for riding time brought Wagener’s score to 11-0.

Miles Fitzgerald defeated his opponent from NSU with four takedowns, a penalty point and a point for riding time. Fitzgerald totaled 10 points in the 10-3 decision win.

At 174 pounds, Cade Mueller bested Kelby Hawkins of Northern State in a 3-2 victory. Mueller moves to 12-2 this season.

Kolby Kost, competing at 184 pounds, logged Augustana’s second major decision victory in a 12-4 match. Kost saw two reversals, a two-point nearfall, a four-point nearfall, an escape point and a point for riding time in the victory.

Steven Hajas bested his opponent in overtime in a 5-3 win. Hajas moves to 10-3 this season.

Up Next

The Vikings host No. 25 Southwest Minnesota State in the Elmen Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Vikings Kids Club Match.

Full Results

125: No. 5 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Brenden Salfrank (NSU) (Dec 7-4)

133: No. 7 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Ty Althoff (NSU) (Dec 8-2)

141: Kolton Roth (NSU) over No. 12 Brandon Carroll (AUG) (Dec 6-5)

149: No. 8 Wyatt Turnquist (NSU) over Kenneth Lenger (AUG) (Dec 9-3)

157: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Izaak Hunsley (NSU) (MD 11-0)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Chase Bloomquist (NSU) (Dec 10-3)

174: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over Kelby Hawkins (NSU) (Dec 3-2)

184: No. 11 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Treyton Cacek (NSU) (MD 12-4)

197: Marcus Placide (NSU) over Zach Peterson (AUG) (Fall 1:21)

285: No. 7 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Joshua Trumble (NSU) (SV-1 5-3)