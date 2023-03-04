SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One day after winning a dramatic first round contest with a buzzer beater, No. 10 seed Kansas City carried the magic into another upset – this time knocking off No. 2 seed North Dakota State.

The Roos held off a late Bison rally to win 71-64 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kansas City advances to play the winner between No. 3 seed North Dakota and No. 6 seed Omaha.

Kansas City (9-22) accomplished back-to-back tournament wins with only seven players on the bench. Three players missed the first two games from COVID-19 illness.

Manna Mensah poured in 25 points, while E’Lease Stafford had 17 points.

Heaven Hamlin scored 16 points for NDSU, while Elle Evans had 14 points. The Bison finished the season 18-11.