No. 1 South Carolina headlines Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD PENTAGON) – The Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, a four-team, round-robin college basketball event featuring No. 1 South Carolina, South Dakota, Gonzaga and Oklahoma will take place at the Sanford Pentagon November 28-30.

The four programs have a combined 41 Division I NCAA Tournament appearances along with 24 Sweet 16s, five Final Four banners and one national championship (South Carolina, 2017). Flo Hoops will broadcast all six games.

Tickets are $25 for each day (two games) and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at ticketmaster.com, with a limited amount available. For information on purchasing suites, contact Mallory Shurtz at mallory.shurtz@cs-mgmt.com. Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

“This is going to be three special days of basketball on Heritage Court with elite talent in every game,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “Both the No. 1 women’s and men’s college basketball teams in the country are going to be playing at the Sanford Pentagon within three weeks of each other setting up a historic month of basketball.”

“We’re excited to be involved in the Women’s Crossover Classic this season and travel to Sioux Falls, which we know is a great city for basketball,” said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. “Everyone we’ve worked with on this event has been wonderful, and I know it will be among the best run tournaments in the country. After working through a preseason that has looked really different than previous years, these three games will be great to determine where we are as a team early in the season.”

“We are really looking forward to participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic hosted at the Sanford Pentagon,” said South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “This tournament allows our team to take on some of the most elite competition in the country! Plus, we are able to do this while staying in the great state of South Dakota! We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity and we will certainly learn a great deal from this experience.”

“We are very excited to be a part of this field,” said Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier. “We always try to schedule a high level tournament early in the season to give us an assessment of what our strengths are and where we need to improve. This will be a great opportunity for our team.”

“We are excited to open our season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” said Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale. “The field features high-level competition and we’re eager for the opportunity.”

Bad Boy Mowers, based in Batesville, Arkansas, and nationally known for its zero-turn mowers, is the title sponsor of the tournament. The company has a long history of supporting major college basketball events and post-season college football games.

“We’re so proud to help bring you this unique early season NCAA basketball tournament,” said Lennie Foree, marketing director for Bad Boy Mowers. “At Bad Boy Mowers, we ‘Mow with an Attitude,’ and can’t wait to watch these teams ‘Play with an Attitude!”

“Complete Sports Management is proud to partner with Sanford Health on the creation of the Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic which will showcase some of the country’s top women’s basketball talent,” said Lea Miller, tournament director. “This will be another opportunity to highlight and amplify women’s college basketball.”

The women’s event starts the day after the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic – a men’s college basketball multi-team featuring Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, South Dakota State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State. The Sanford Pentagon’s fall schedule also includes preseason No. 1 Gonzaga facing No. 5 Iowa in a nationally televised game Dec. 19 on CBS.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.

Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., who is the senior vice president of quality at Sanford Health, is also a member of the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. The committee is responsible for providing guidance to NCAA schools regarding training, practice and competition.

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls. All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 28 (All times CT)

2:30 p.m. – South Carolina vs. South Dakota

5 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga

Nov. 29

2:30 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

5 p.m. – Gonzaga vs. South Dakota

Nov. 30

2:30 p.m. – South Carolina vs. Gonzaga

5 p.m. South Dakota vs. Oklahoma