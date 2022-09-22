SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was Number 1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. Number 2 Dakota Valley in South Dakota Class A Volleyball Thursday night and the top-ranked Chargers impressed taking down the Panthers in straight sets.

Sioux Falls Christian took early command of the opening set, building an 11-3 advantage. Dakota Valley would chip away a point here or there, but the Chargers never relented taking the first 25-15.

The Chargers wouldn’t let their foot off the gas in the second, winning it 25-18 to take a 2-0 lead in the mathc.

Sioux Falls Christian would finish off the sweep with a 25-21 victory in the third.