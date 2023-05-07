WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (SDSU) — Purdue scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out a 3-2 victory over South Dakota State in college baseball action Sunday afternoon at Alexander Field.



The Boilermakers, who took a 2-1 series lead in the four-game set, improved to 23-23 overall. SDSU dropped to 19-22 on the season.



Purdue’s rally came after Jackrabbit starter Jake Goble held the Boilermakers in check through seven innings. The only run Goble allowed was unearned after Evan Albrecht opened the sixth inning by reaching on an error. Albrecht later moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on a groundout off the bat of Couper Cornblum.



The only hit Goble allowed was a single by Cam Thompson in the second inning. A sophomore right-hander from Rapid City, Goble bounced back from a rough outing in his last start to finish the afternoon with five strikeouts and two walks.



SDSU gained the lead in the top of the seventh when Dagen Schramm drew a two-out walk and freshman second baseman Matthew Werk drove a Kyle Iwinski offering over the left-field fence for a two-run home run. It was Werk’s first collegiate round-tripper.



The Boilermakers’ ninth inning began with a single by Mike Bolton Jr. off Jackrabbit reliever Eli Sundquist . Bolton moved up a base on a passed ball and advanced to third on a single by Cornblum. Closer Ryan Bourassa was then summoned from the SDSU bullpen, but was greeted by Connor Caskenette, whose fifth hit of the series was a game-tying double that plated Bolton and moved Cornblum as the winning run to third base.



Jake Parr then ended the game with Purdue’s fourth hit of the inning, a single through the left side.



SDSU finished with an 8-5 advantage in hits, led by Nic Nelson with two.



Iwinski struck out three and walked one in 7 1/3 innings for the Boilermakers. Jackson Dannelley was credited with the victory after fanning four over the final 1 2/3 innings.



UP NEXT

The finale for the four-game wrap-around series is slated for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central) on Monday.



NOTES

Purdue leads the all-time series, 6-1

The Jackrabbits suffered their first loss of the season when leading after eight innings (15-1 record)

Werk became the 12 th Jackrabbit player to homer this season as SDSU’s team total reached 70

Jackrabbit player to homer this season as SDSU’s team total reached 70 Goble matched the longest outing of his career at seven innings

Nelson recorded his 11 th multi-hit game of the season

multi-hit game of the season Drew Beazley had his six-game hitting streak snapped