HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – A beautiful night at the racetrack at I-90 Speedway.

In the Hobby Stock feature, it was the ’62 N’ car of Nick Brady who would take home his first win of the 2022 season.

Taking a look at the B-Mods, it was Dave Kennedy rolling his way into Victory circle.

In the Late Model Street Stocks, Mike Chaney would be named the winner.

And finally in the Racesavers Sprints Koby Werkmeister would bring home the ‘W’.

Next Saturday will be championship weekend at I-90 Speedway.