HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — It was a full night of racing at I-90 Speedway Saturday.

In the Hobby Stock division, Nick Brady came from the 11th starting spot to win his 2nd victory of the year.

Duke Erickson took the lead with two laps left in the B Mods to secure the win.

In Late Model Street stocks, the 64 car of Corey Yeigh rolled into victory circle.

The Racesaver Sprints saw Ryan Bickett take home the victory.