NFL schedule changes impact games on KELO-TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus cases among NFL players and staff are leading to game schedule changes for the weekend.

You can watch CBS Sports coverage of the following games on KELOLAND-TV on Sunday:

  • 12:00pm TBA
  • 3:25pm   NY Giants @ Dallas

As soon as we learn the early game matchup for Sunday, we will update this story.

The Buffalo vs. Tennessee game is being moved to Tuesday; you can watch that on KELO-TV at 6 p.m.

The Denver at New England game is being moved to Monday night on ESPN.

