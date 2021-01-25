NFL prospects prepare for draft with the help of Sanford POWER

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Super Bowl champion has yet to be determined, but players across college football are busy preparing for the NFL Draft.

This is the second year Sanford POWER has worked with “Rep-one Sports”, a multi-sports agency based in Irvine, California. This year’s list of NFL prospects includes Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy Finalist, Kyle Trask.

Sanford POWER’s Scott Hettenbach explains what all 14 of this year’s prospects will experience.

“We take a look and get a snapshot of where they’re at now and that’s kind of the evaluation process for the first few days and then we set up an individualized program based on what they need, so past injuries, things they feel they need to work on to get themselves ready for the test, and then that eight or ten week period is really specific for the combine testing,” Hettenbach said.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to start April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.