NFL playoff schedule set

New England’s fall into a wild-card game for the NFL playoffs has landed the defending champions in prime time. The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday night on CBS in the second of the four weekend games.

New England lost at home to Miami and, combined with Kansas City’s victory over the Chargers, slipped to the third AFC seed.

The playoffs open Saturday with Buffalo at Houston on ESPN/ABC at 3:35 p.m. CST. Titans-Patriots is set for an 7:15 CST kickoff.

Next Sunday, the 12:05 p.m. CST game features Minnesota at New Orleans on Fox. At 2:40 p.m. CST, it’s Seattle at Philadelphia on NBC.

