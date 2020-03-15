1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Colome School District Faith School District Life Church SD Department of Labor and Regulation United Church of Canistota

 

Avera

NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO NFL

NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season.

It also includes higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. The deal runs through the 2030 season.

It was accepted by the 32 team owners last month. The NFL Players Association’s membership spent the last week voting on the deal after its executive board narrowly rejected it and the player representatives voted in favor. Ratification required a simple majority.

Soon after the union announced the voting results, it began discussing with the league Wednesday’s planned opening of the 2020 NFL business season. A delay is possible given league restrictions on travel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss