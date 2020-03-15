NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season.

It also includes higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. The deal runs through the 2030 season.

It was accepted by the 32 team owners last month. The NFL Players Association’s membership spent the last week voting on the deal after its executive board narrowly rejected it and the player representatives voted in favor. Ratification required a simple majority.

Soon after the union announced the voting results, it began discussing with the league Wednesday’s planned opening of the 2020 NFL business season. A delay is possible given league restrictions on travel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.