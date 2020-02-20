 

Avera

NFL owners to meet Thursday and discuss labor negotiations

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nfl-football-generic_824495530621

NEW YORK (AP) – NFL owners will meet Thursday in Manhattan to discuss ongoing negotiations with the players’ association about a new collective bargaining agreement.

Recent talks have brought both sides closer to a potential agreement a year before the current 10-year deal expires. Having the 32 team owners together for a previously unscheduled forum — the next scheduled owners meeting is not until the end of March in Florida — appears to be a sign of substantial progress.

The league has proposed a 17-game regular season as part of a new contract.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Big Race - Daytona

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss