NFL owners offer 17 games, shorter preseason, larger rosters

NEW YORK (AP) – The new labor agreement accepted by NFL owners and now being considered by players includes a 17-game season.

It has a shorter preseason and larger rosters. There will be limits on the number of international games. Increases in minimum salaries are in the deal. So are changes in practice squad makeup and eligibility, and reduced offseason and preseason requirements.

The preseason would be reduced from four games to three. There would be no extra bye week in the schedule.

