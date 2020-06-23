NFL kicker Brett Maher working with Sanford Sports Science Institute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Science Institute works with athletes from a variety of sports, including football. NFL kicker Brett Maher is the latest professional athlete to utilize its services.

Brett Maher is busy preparing for his third NFL season.

“What we’re working on this off-season is just being a little more consistent and shrinking that scattergram a little bit and doing what we can to get mentally and physically prepared,” New York Jets kicker Brett Maher said.

That’s where Sanford Sport Performance Specialist Andy Gillham enters the picture.

“When we compete in sport we don’t just have we don’t just have the physical or the mental, yeah, we put them all together all at the same time and we send folks out on the field and say go crush it. We’re really fortunate here to have both pairs and put that data to work together as a team,” Sanford Sport Performance Specialist Andy Gillham said.

“I knew it was a big part of what I do, but I didn’t realize how big until I actually stepped into that world. The work that we have done has been awesome and it’s a big reason why I am where I am today,” Maher said.

Maher spent his first two NFL season with the Cowboys, but was released last December.

“A lot of great experiences, great relationships. I don’t have a bad thing to say about the organization or that city at all. We very much enjoyed our time there and even more so excited for the next opportunity,” Maher said.

Maher has kicked some of the longest field goals in NFL history, including 62 and 63-yard makes last fall. The shorter of those two attempts coming against his new team, the New York Jets.

“Coach Boyer and coach Gase have been awesome throughout this virtual process in terms of communication and expectations and stuff like that, so I’m excited to get up there and get to work with those guys,” Maher said.

After an off-season of virtual meetings, Maher is eager for training camp.

“My job right now is to make sure whenever they call and say it’s time to be ready,” Maher said.

Maher was joined by former South Dakota State kicker Chase Vinatieri at Tuesday’s workout. Vinatieri is currently a free agent.