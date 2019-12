SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL game you see on KELO-TV on Sunday will depend on where you are watching.

Viewers on the eastern side of the area will see Cleveland @ Baltimore at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Detroit @ Denver game will air on KCLO on the western side of South Dakota at 2:05 p.m. MT.

Check out the NFL Schedule page for updates as we get the information from CBS Sports.