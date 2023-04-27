SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL Draft gets underway Thursday with the first round being held in Kansas City.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen on NFL Network and ESPN.

When the season came to a close in February, the draft speculations and mock drafts began. Hundreds of different outcomes became possible as every NFL expert attempted to predict Thursday’s first round.

Here’s a look at the latest mock draft predictions for the local teams:

Detroit Lions – Pick #6

AnalystPick Prediction
ESPN’s Mel KiperDevon Witherspoon, Illinois – CB
ESPN’s Todd McShayWill Anderson Jr., Alabama – OLB
CBS Sports’ Pete PriscoDevon Witherspoon, Illinois – CB
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerDevon Witherspoon, Illinois – CB
KELOLAND’s Grant SweeterDevon Witherspoon, Illinois – CB
KELOLAND’s Ian SacksChristian Gonzalez, Oregon – CB

It’s nearly unanimous that the Lions will grab Illinois cornerback, Devon Witherspoon. Whether it’s Witherspoon or not, Detroit is predicted to take a defensive player.

Chicago Bears – Pick #9

AnalystPick Prediction
ESPN’s Mel KiperParis Johnson Jr., Ohio State – OT
ESPN’s Todd McShayJalen Carter, Georgia – DT
CBS Sports’ Pete PriscoPeter Skoronski, Northwestern – OT
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerParis Johnson Jr., Ohio State – OT
KELOLAND’s Grant SweeterParis Johnson Jr., Ohio State – OT
KELOLAND’s Ian SacksJalen Carter, Georgia – DT

It was a tough year for the Chicago Bears, but the lone bright spot was quarterback, Justin Fields. It’s a no brainer that the Bears will look to add some protection up front, for the future of their franchise.

Green Bay Packers – Pick #13

AnalystPick Prediction
ESPN’s Mel KiperDarnell Wright, Tennessee – OT
ESPN’s Todd McShayDalton Kincaid, Utah – TE
CBS Sports’ Pete PriscoNolan Smith, Georgia – Edge
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerJaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State – WR
KELOLAND’s Grant SweeterNolan Smith, Georgia – Edge
KELOLAND’s Ian SacksBroderick Jones, Georgia – OT

The Packers have a lot of questions when it comes to their 2023 season. With Aaron Rodgers gone, Green Bay has some draft capital to make some picks.

Detroit Lions – Pick #18

AnalystPick Prediction
ESPN’s Mel KiperMichael Mayer, Notre Dame – TE
ESPN’s Todd McShayCalijah Kancey, Pittsburgh – DT
CBS Sports’ Pete PriscoZay Flowers, Boston College – WR
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerMyles Murphy, Clemson – Edge
KELOLAND’s Grant SweeterMyles Murphy, Clemson – Edge
KELOLAND’s Ian SacksCalijah Kancey, Pittsburgh – DT

The majority of the players projected to go at pick 18 are defensive line players. They already have Aidan Hutchinson, so adding to that talent on the line can really improve the defense.

Minnesota Vikings – Pick #23

AnalystPick Prediction
ESPN’s Mel KiperJoey Porter Jr., Penn State – CB
ESPN’s Todd McShayJordan Addison, USC – WR
CBS Sports’ Pete PriscoHendon Hooker, Tennessee – QB
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerBijan Robinson, Texas – RB
KELOLAND’s Grant SweeterTrade back in 1st Round or 2nd Round
KELOLAND’s Ian SacksJoey Porter Jr., Penn State – CB

The Vikings are in an interesting spot with their pick at #23. Joey Porter is an option, but many feel he could be available later than 23.

Minnesota could go quarterback, but that’s assuming Hooker or someone else will be available.

A trade is also possible for the Vikings since they don’t own a second-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs – Pick #31

AnalystPick Prediction
ESPN’s Mel KiperTrade with Rams – LA select Hendon Hooker, Tenn. – QB
ESPN’s Todd McShayWill McDonald, Iowa State – OLB
CBS Sports’ Pete PriscoJordan Addison, USC – WR
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerJalin Hyatt, Tennessee – WR
KELOLAND’s Grant SweeterJordan Addison, USC – WR
KELOLAND’s Ian SacksBrian Branch, Alabama – S

It’s all over the board on how the Kansas City Chiefs will handle the 31st pick of the draft.

If Addison is still around at 31, the Chiefs could get a steal with a talented wide receiver. However, as Mel Kiper suggests, the possibility for a trade is certainly there as well.