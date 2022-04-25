SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL Draft returns this week on Thursday, April 28 and several local athletes are hoping to hear their names called.
The NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
|Date
|Start Time
|Round
|Thursday, April 28
|7 p.m.
|1
|Friday, April 29
|6 p.m.
|2-3
|Saturday, April 30
|11 a.m.
|4-7
The Draft will air in multiple places including NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage from this weekend both on-air and online.
Any graduating senior is eligible for the NFL Draft, but not all players will pursue the path to reaching the league.
Here’s a look at the local universities and some players to watch for.
South Dakota State University
|Player – Position
|Hometown
|Pierre Strong Jr. – Running Back
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|Logan Backhaus – Linebacker
|Spirit Lake, Iowa
|Cole Frahm – Kicker
|Omaha, NE
|Don Gardner – Defensive Back
|Chicago, IL
|Wes Genant – Offensive Lineman
|Parkston, SD
|Michael Griffin II – Safety
|Cotton Grove, MN
|Aron Johnson – Offensive Lineman
|Chisago City, MN
|Eagan Lickiss – Offensive Lineman
|Indianola, Iowa
|Tolu Ogunrinde – Defensive End
|Cottage Grove, MN
|Bradey Sorenson -Long Snapper
|Yankton, SD
|Thomas Stacker – Defensive Tackle
|Chicago, IL
|Xavier Ward – Defensive Tackle
|Freeman, SD
|Chris Oladokun – Quarterback
|Tampa, Florida
The thirteen graduating seniors above are the players who participated in SDSU’s Pro Day.
The main name to watch during this year’s NFL Draft is running back, Pierre Strong Jr. Most mock drafts have the standout back being selected in the draft.
CBS Sports has two mock drafts from different authors. One has Strong Jr. going 214 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round. The other has him going in the fourth round to the Ravens at no. 128.
NFL Network has Strong going as high as the third round.
Another mock draft has Strong Jr. going in the fifth round to the Colts. It’s clear Pierre will be drafted, but the exact round will vary. Look to see the former Jackrabbit go early on Saturday.
Michael Griffin II is another name to watch late Saturday. Very few mock drafts have him being selected, but he had a tremendous performance in the SDSU Pro Day back in March.
NFL Network predicts that Chris Oladokun will be a priority free agent.
University of South Dakota
|Player – Position
|Hometown
|Jack Cochrane – Linebacker
|Mount Vernon, Iowa
|Dejaun Cooper – LB / Defensive End
|Germanton, MD
|Mason Lorber – Kicker
|New London, Iowa
|Jacob Matthew – Linebacker
|Omaha, NE
|Elijah Reed – Safety
|Elk Grove Village, IL
|Brett Samson – Tight End/Full Back
|Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
|Brady Schutt – Punter
|Orange City, Iowa
|Caleb Vander Esch – Wide Receiver
|San Jose, CA
|Devalon Whitcomb – Defensive Lineman
|Omaha, NE
USD had several players graduate that you’ll want to keep an eye on this weekend.
None of the USD players have appeared in the mock drafts, but there is still hope. NFL Network says Jack Cochrane could be taken in the 6-7 rounds.
The rest of the names are players to watch for on Saturday evening. Following the NFL Draft every year, there is a surge of undrafted free agent signings and several of the above players could find themselves joining that way.
Augustana
Logan Swanson is the lone Viking to look for this weekend. The 6’3, 310 pound defensive lineman is out of Mankato, Minnesota and he has been preparing for the NFL the past few months.
He totaled 129 tackles in his career to go along with 12.5 sacks. He had 32 tackles for loss.
Now Swanson is hoping to hear his name called, but according to Great Blue North Draft Report, Swanson is the 75th ranked defensive tackle in the draft.
Swanson could find himself as a free agent, should he go undrafted.
Local Power Five Schools
There are several Power Five conference schools around South Dakota including Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Here’s a look at some names from those teams:
IOWA
Tyler Linderbaum – Center
Jack Koerner – Safety
Zach Vanvalkenburg – Edge
Dane Belton – Safety
Tyler Goodson – Running Back
IOWA STATE
Breece Hall – Running Back
Charlie Kolar – Tight End
Eyioma Uwazurike – Defensive Tackle
Mike Rose – Linebacker
Chase Allen – Tight End
Jake Hummel – Linebacker
Brock Purdy – Quarterback
Andrew Mevis – Kicker
MINNESOTA
Boye Mafe – Edge
Daniel Faalele – Offensive Tackle
Esezi Otomewo – Defensive End
Blaise Andries – Guard – Mankato, MN
Conner Olson – Center
NEBRASKA
Cam Taylor-Britt – Corner Back
Cam Jurgens – Center
Jojo Domann – Linebacker
Samori Toure – Wide Receiver
Austin Allen – Tight End
WISCONSIN
Logan Bruss – Guard
Leo Chenal – Linebacker
Jake Ferguson – Tight End
Matt Henningsen – Defensive Tackle
Scott Nelson – Safety
Jack Sanborn – Linebacker
Faion Hicks – Corner Back