SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL Draft returns this week on Thursday, April 28 and several local athletes are hoping to hear their names called.

The NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Date Start Time Round Thursday, April 28 7 p.m. 1 Friday, April 29 6 p.m. 2-3 Saturday, April 30 11 a.m. 4-7 2022 NFL Draft Schedule

The Draft will air in multiple places including NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage from this weekend both on-air and online.

Any graduating senior is eligible for the NFL Draft, but not all players will pursue the path to reaching the league.

Here’s a look at the local universities and some players to watch for.

South Dakota State University

Player – Position Hometown Pierre Strong Jr. – Running Back Little Rock, Arkansas Logan Backhaus – Linebacker Spirit Lake, Iowa Cole Frahm – Kicker Omaha, NE Don Gardner – Defensive Back Chicago, IL Wes Genant – Offensive Lineman Parkston, SD Michael Griffin II – Safety Cotton Grove, MN Aron Johnson – Offensive Lineman Chisago City, MN Eagan Lickiss – Offensive Lineman Indianola, Iowa Tolu Ogunrinde – Defensive End Cottage Grove, MN Bradey Sorenson -Long Snapper Yankton, SD Thomas Stacker – Defensive Tackle Chicago, IL Xavier Ward – Defensive Tackle Freeman, SD Chris Oladokun – Quarterback Tampa, Florida

The thirteen graduating seniors above are the players who participated in SDSU’s Pro Day.

The main name to watch during this year’s NFL Draft is running back, Pierre Strong Jr. Most mock drafts have the standout back being selected in the draft.

Pierre Strong Jr.

CBS Sports has two mock drafts from different authors. One has Strong Jr. going 214 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round. The other has him going in the fourth round to the Ravens at no. 128.

NFL Network has Strong going as high as the third round.

Another mock draft has Strong Jr. going in the fifth round to the Colts. It’s clear Pierre will be drafted, but the exact round will vary. Look to see the former Jackrabbit go early on Saturday.

Michael Griffin II is another name to watch late Saturday. Very few mock drafts have him being selected, but he had a tremendous performance in the SDSU Pro Day back in March.

I’m here at South Dakota State’s pro day



Michael Griffin II (@M_GriffinJR) just hit a 43.5 inch vertical pic.twitter.com/qry9mgeLWp — Tanner Castora (@Tanner_Castora) March 23, 2022

NFL Network predicts that Chris Oladokun will be a priority free agent.

University of South Dakota

Player – Position Hometown Jack Cochrane – Linebacker Mount Vernon, Iowa Dejaun Cooper – LB / Defensive End Germanton, MD Mason Lorber – Kicker New London, Iowa Jacob Matthew – Linebacker Omaha, NE Elijah Reed – Safety Elk Grove Village, IL Brett Samson – Tight End/Full Back Oconomowoc, Wisconsin Brady Schutt – Punter Orange City, Iowa Caleb Vander Esch – Wide Receiver San Jose, CA Devalon Whitcomb – Defensive Lineman Omaha, NE

USD had several players graduate that you’ll want to keep an eye on this weekend.

None of the USD players have appeared in the mock drafts, but there is still hope. NFL Network says Jack Cochrane could be taken in the 6-7 rounds.

The rest of the names are players to watch for on Saturday evening. Following the NFL Draft every year, there is a surge of undrafted free agent signings and several of the above players could find themselves joining that way.

Augustana

Logan Swanson is the lone Viking to look for this weekend. The 6’3, 310 pound defensive lineman is out of Mankato, Minnesota and he has been preparing for the NFL the past few months.

He totaled 129 tackles in his career to go along with 12.5 sacks. He had 32 tackles for loss.

Now Swanson is hoping to hear his name called, but according to Great Blue North Draft Report, Swanson is the 75th ranked defensive tackle in the draft.

Swanson could find himself as a free agent, should he go undrafted.

Local Power Five Schools

There are several Power Five conference schools around South Dakota including Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Here’s a look at some names from those teams:

IOWA

Tyler Linderbaum – Center

Jack Koerner – Safety

Zach Vanvalkenburg – Edge

Dane Belton – Safety

Tyler Goodson – Running Back

IOWA STATE

Breece Hall – Running Back

Charlie Kolar – Tight End

Eyioma Uwazurike – Defensive Tackle

Mike Rose – Linebacker

Chase Allen – Tight End

Jake Hummel – Linebacker

Brock Purdy – Quarterback

Andrew Mevis – Kicker

MINNESOTA

Boye Mafe – Edge

Daniel Faalele – Offensive Tackle

Esezi Otomewo – Defensive End

Blaise Andries – Guard – Mankato, MN

Conner Olson – Center

NEBRASKA

Cam Taylor-Britt – Corner Back

Cam Jurgens – Center

Jojo Domann – Linebacker

Samori Toure – Wide Receiver

Austin Allen – Tight End

WISCONSIN

Logan Bruss – Guard

Leo Chenal – Linebacker

Jake Ferguson – Tight End

Matt Henningsen – Defensive Tackle

Scott Nelson – Safety

Jack Sanborn – Linebacker

Faion Hicks – Corner Back