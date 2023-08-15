BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU volleyball team has seen a steady climb in their Summit League success over the past three seasons. This year, they’re hoping to build off that success with a younger roster.

SDSU returns just one senior from a team that went 18-15 last season and qualified for the NIVC. The Jacks brought in seven new players to the program this year, including six true freshmen.

“They can play, they can flat out just play. I think that’ll really help our roster especially when we kind of break off into a starting side and the other side, there’s not really a divide,” Raegen Reilly said.

“We have very, very competitive practices. We’re able to play six on six both sides and you don’t know which side is going to win,” Sydni Schetnan said. “It’s extremely competitive and we’ve brought in so many talented girls.”

The lone newcomer to the team, that isn’t a freshman, is redshirt sophomore transfer and former Washington high school standout, Sydni Schetnan.

“A lot of people know us as rivals in high school, but we did play together since we were 13. We played club together,” Reilly said. “We’ve gotten a lot of reps together, which is nice. It’s definitely nice to have Sydni and her height for sure.”

“She’s immediately going to walk in and be one of the biggest blockers in the Summit League. The optics of her coming back from the Power 5, but yet being an instate kid, who’s got family connections to the program. It seems like a perfect fit,” SDSU head coach Dan Georgalas said.

With plenty of new faces mixing with SDSU’s veteran players, the Jacks are hoping to take the next step forward in the Summit League.

“We’ve got to raise the goals a little bit higher and challenge ourselves more in non-conference. We’ve got to be not just satisfied with making the conference tournament, but finishing in the top two or top three,” Georgalas said.

SDSU opens the season on Friday with an exhibition match against Augustana. Since First Bank and Trust Arena isn’t ready to be played in yet, the game will take place at Brookings High School.