Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –The Special Olympics of South Dakota held an opening ceremony today for their new Bocce Complex in Rapid City.

“This is really a tremendous asset to the community. Not only just for the athletes from the Special Olympics but for the entire community. This is a complex that will be open for the public to use,” Parks and Rec Director Jeff Biegler said.

These eight Bocce courts run 12 feet by 60 feet, which are the same regulations the national game is played by.

“These are going to be unique in that we have the framed courts. They make it even more realistic, or more comparable to what they do nationally,” Special Olympics South Dakota President and CEO Darryl Nordquist said.

Now with the completion of the Special Olympics Bocce Complex, they will be able to host their events here, including the state tournaments in 2024 and 2025. Along with the project being done on time, it also came in under budget.

These tournaments can see over 100 teams participating, including Unified Bocce Ball which features a team with one athlete without and one with a disability teaming up.

“Once you start doing it, you’ll say this is fun. And then, what I will tell you is somebody that doesn’t have a disability, go out and find one of our athletes and team up with them. Be a unified partner, and I’ll tell you what, you’ll love it and you won’t be able to get enough of it,” Nordquist said.

While this sport may seem new to many, it has actually been around for quite some time.

“Bocce is an old sport, it’s probably relatively new to the people of Rapid City. So we hope that everyone will come out and try their hand at it. We are the parks and recreation department even talking about recreational Bocce leagues we can put together. Similar to what we do with our Flag Football Leagues and Volleyball Leagues,” Biegler said.

No matter your age, skill level or abilities, Bocce Ball is a game all can enjoy together.

The Bocce Complex is open to all who wish to participate, you will just need to bring your own game balls to play.

The Bocce Complex is located at the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Omaha Street next to Central High School.