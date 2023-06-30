A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. A co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has purchased the Premier Hockey Federation, which has seven teams.

The new league will bring together North America’s most accomplished female players, likely alongside talented players from Europe and Asia.

Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy the PHF’s assets, paving the way for the new league to launch. It wasn’t immediately known how many teams there will be or their locations.