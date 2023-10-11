SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women finished the regular season undefeated at 18-0 and graduated three key starters.

This year the Jackrabbits earned the top spot in the conference’s preseason poll.

With Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer out due to injury coach says the Jacks may look a little different.

“There’ll be some things that really showcase Paige’s talent at the point guard position. We really need to be able to play through Brooklyn in the post back to the basket, traditional center. We’re going to have to mix things up defensively, we can’t just sit in our normal defense like we have last couple of years so definitely going to be some changes and I think those are good healthy things,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.