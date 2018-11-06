New Look Wolves Begin Season With Same Expectations

ABERDEEN, S.D. - The Northern State men's basketball team opened the regular season with a weekend split at the Hall of Fame Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Wolves are fresh off an appearance in the national championship game last March, but have a new look this season.

Northern State fell three points shy of its first-ever Division II national championship last season, but head coach Paul Sather says this year's Wolves are focused on the present.

"We're different and there's an expectation, I don't think they like the idea of having a lesser expectation. I think they like the idea of you know what if no matter what the conference preseason might say, we believe in our program and the people we have in it and we can go out and win it," Sather said.

The Wolves are picked to finish fifth overall in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll after losing four contributing seniors from last year's team.

"Its going from maybe playing 10 minutes, 12 minutes a game last year to now you're 25 minutes a game and you're guarding, we're not hiding you on defense as much, we're putting you on somebody's best, you know, we lost really good defensive players, really a lot of experience, 4,900 points and 2,200 rebounds," Sather said.

Sather says the Wolves can't simply replace players, but will instead feature a different style of post play.

"A guy like Parker Fox and Justin Decker bring a different dimension to it. They both can step away from the rim. You're going to have to guard them out (at) the three and plus, especially Parker can, I think put the ball on the floor and attack the rim," Sather said.

NSU also hopes the defensive end of the court will lead to some early-season victories.

"I think what we can do offensively is pretty dang good so we've got to try to make it defensively good enough that we can hold teams down. We don't want to score 100 and get beat, you know, that's happened before and we want to be able to be a team that can get out and guard and make that important," Sather said.

Northern State returns to the Sanford Pentagon for the first time since last season's Elite 8 on November 16th as part of the East-West Classic, where the Wolves will play Black Hills State.